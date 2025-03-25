Can Nelly Korda defend her title at the Ford Championship 2025? Odds explored

Nelly Korda will be back in action this week for the Ford Championship 2025. The LPGA is returning after a short break, and the next event on the schedule will take place at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, from Thursday, March 27, to Sunday, March 30.

Korda is the reigning champion and the World No. 1 golfer, but she isn’t the favorite this week, according to oddsmakers. As per Bet360, she is listed at 17/2, trailing Jeeno Thitikul in the odds to successfully defend her title.

While Nelly Korda had a blistering start to 2024, this season has been cold compared to the benchmark she set last year. She has made two starts so far, posting top-seven finishes in both, but she has yet to claim a title. She also finished as the runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Thitikul, on the other hand, has started the season strong, with three consecutive top-12 finishes, including a T2 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Lydia Ko, who is playing her first event since her Singapore victory, is another top contender this week.

Odds for the Ford Championship 2025 feat. Nelly Korda explored

Jeeno Thitikul is a favorite at the Ford Championship 2025 (Image Source Imagn)

Here's a look at the odds for the Ford Championship 2025:

Jeeno Thitikul: 8

Nelly Korda: 17/2

Lydia Ko: 14

Ayaka Furue: 16

Haeran Ryu: 18

Charley Hull: 18

Jin Young Ko: 20

Rio Takeda: 22

Ruoning Yin: 25

Miyuu Yamashita: 28

Yealimi Noh: 28

Nasa Hataoka: 30

A Lim Kim: 33

Hannah Green: 35

Linn Grant: 35

Chisato Iwai: 35

Angel Yin: 35

Akie Iwai: 35

Megan Khang: 40

Mao Saigo: 40

Jin Hee Im: 40

Ina Yoon: 40

Hyo Joo Kim: 45

Celine Boutier: 45

Gaby Lopez: 50

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 50

Allisen Corpuz: 55

Rose Zhang: 55

Sei Young Kim: 55

Hye Jin Choi: 55

Lauren Coughlin: 55

Carlota Ciganda: 55

Jennifer Kupcho: 55

Patty Tavatanakit: 60

Brooke Henderson: 60

Ariya Jutanugarn: 70

Lilia Vu: 70

Yuri Yoshida: 75

Ashleigh Buhai: 75

Amy Yang: 75

Minami Katsu: 80

Lexi Thompson: 80

So Mi Lee: 110

Yuka Saso: 110

Leona Maguire: 110

Manon De Roey: 110

Na Rin An: 125

Auston Kim: 125

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 140

Ingrid Lindblad: 140

Nataliya Guseva: 140

Mi Hyang Lee: 175

Lucy Li: 175

Moriya Jutanugarn: 200

Albane Valenzuela: 200

Cassie Porter: 200

Bianca Pagdanganan: 200

Grace Kim: 200

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 200

