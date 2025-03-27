Can Rory McIlroy carry The Players momentum to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025? Day 1 odds explored

Rory McIlroy enters the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 on the back of a win at The Players Championship. The Northern Irishman beat J.J. Spaun in an eventful finale to take the winner’s paycheck at TPC Sawgrass. Despite his form, the four-time major champion isn’t the outright favorite to win in Houston.

Ad

For the unversed, the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open features a stacked 156-player field, including 20 of the top-50 ranked players in the world. Unsurprisingly, World No.1 Scheffler and No.2 McIlroy headlines the field as well. The golfers will compete for the winner’s paycheck from the PGA event’s $9.5 million purse.

According to SportsLine, McIlroy comes into the latest edition of the Houston Open with +700 odds. The 35-year-old sits second on the list behind Scottie Scheffler. The American, despite finishing T20 in his last outing at The Players, stands outright favorite to lift the trophy. He comes in with +330 odds, with McIlroy as the only golfer within a +1000 of his odds.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

McIlroy teed off his 2025 PGA Tour season with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He bagged $3,600,000 with the win and also took back the No.2 world ranking spot from Xander Schauffele. He followed it up with a T17 finish at The Genesis Invitational, before taking some weeks off. However, he remained an active part of TGL, the tech-infused series introduced by him and Tiger Woods.

McIlroy, who had dramatic second place finish at the US Open last year, is currently preparing for the 2025 Masters. He is dubbed one of the favorites to win the Augusta event in April. It’ll be interesting to see how the ace golfer fares in Houston this weekend ahead of the big competition.

Ad

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 Day 1 odds

McIlroy sits second behind event favorite Scheffler on the Texas Children's Houston Open odds list with double the odds. Aaron Rai (+2800), J.J. Spaun (+3300) and Davis Thompson (+3300), are the next best bets for the weekend. Some other big names to watch at Memorial Park will include the likes of Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark and Michael Kim, all sharing +3500 odds.

Ad

Defending Champion Stephan Jaeger enters the competition with +4500 odds. He is deemed a longshot favorite.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the Houston Open (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +330

Rory McIlroy +700

Aaron Rai +2800

J.J. Spaun +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Michael Kim +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Max Greyserman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Joe Highsmith +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

More details on the PGA Tour’s Houston Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback