Can Rory McIlroy win his grand slam at the 2024 Masters? Odds explored

Rory McIlroy will tee up at the 2024 Masters at 10:42 am on Thursday, April 11. The Northern Ireland golfer will take the first tee alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Notably, the World No.2 will be eyeing a win at the Augusta National this weekend to complete his career grand slam.
McIlroy, who has won four major titles, comes into the Masters as a favorite. Having finished in the top eight in seven of his last eight major outings, the 34-year-old is a stable pick for this weekend.
According to SportsLine, the Northern Irishman comes into the prestigious major with 10-1 odds. He is only bested by 2022 champion Scheffler on the odds list.
It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy doesn’t carry the best record in the Masters. The ace golfer made his debut in 2009. He finished T20 that year. Following this, he had a mixed bag of results which included a solo-fourth place finish in 2015. He continued a good run until 2021 when he failed to make the Friday cut.
McIlroy bounced back to clinch a memorable solo second-place finish in 2022. However, the PGA Tour star once again missed the cut last year. Coming off the back of a solo third-place finish at last week's Valero Texas Open, the ace golfer will be eyeing a win this weekend.
2024 Masters odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +325
- Rory McIlroy +1000
- Brooks Koepka +1100
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Wyndham Clark +1500
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Will Zalatoris +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2200
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Justin Thomas +2800
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3300
- Tony Finau +3500
- Bryson DeChambeau +3500
- Brian Harman +3500
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Max Homa +4000
- Cameron Young +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Sahith Theegala +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood +5500
- Sergio Garcio +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton +6000
- Byeong-hun An +6500
- Chris Kirk +7000
- Tom Kim +7000
- Russell Henley +7000
- Patrick Reed +7000
- Rickie Fowler +7500
- Akshay Bhatia +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Denny McCarthy +9000
- Adam Scott +9000
- Justin Rose +9000
- Phil Mickelson +10000
- Tiger Woods +10000
- Stephen Jaeger +12500
- Sepp Straka +12500
- Nick Taylor +12500
- Erik Van Rooyen +15000
- Eric Cole +15000
- Adrian Meronk +15000
- Jake Knapp +15000
- Keegan Bradley +15000
- Matthieu Pavon +15000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +15000
- J.T. Poston +15000
- Emiliano Grillo +15000
- Harris English +15000
- Thorbjörn Olesen +17500
- Lucas Glover +17500
- Luke List +17500
- Adam Hadwin +17500
- Taylor Moore +20000
- Ryan Fox +20000
- Kurt Kitayama +20000
- Bubba Watson +20000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Peter Malnati +20000
- Cam Davis +20000
