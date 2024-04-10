Can Rory McIlroy win his grand slam at the 2024 Masters? Odds explored

Rory McIlroy will tee up at the 2024 Masters at 10:42 am on Thursday, April 11. The Northern Ireland golfer will take the first tee alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Notably, the World No.2 will be eyeing a win at the Augusta National this weekend to complete his career grand slam.

McIlroy, who has won four major titles, comes into the Masters as a favorite. Having finished in the top eight in seven of his last eight major outings, the 34-year-old is a stable pick for this weekend.

According to SportsLine, the Northern Irishman comes into the prestigious major with 10-1 odds. He is only bested by 2022 champion Scheffler on the odds list.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy doesn’t carry the best record in the Masters. The ace golfer made his debut in 2009. He finished T20 that year. Following this, he had a mixed bag of results which included a solo-fourth place finish in 2015. He continued a good run until 2021 when he failed to make the Friday cut.

McIlroy bounced back to clinch a memorable solo second-place finish in 2022. However, the PGA Tour star once again missed the cut last year. Coming off the back of a solo third-place finish at last week's Valero Texas Open, the ace golfer will be eyeing a win this weekend.

2024 Masters odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +325

Rory McIlroy +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Wyndham Clark +1500

Xander Schauffele +1800

Will Zalatoris +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Brian Harman +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sergio Garcio +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Byeong-hun An +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Patrick Reed +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Tiger Woods +10000

Stephen Jaeger +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Jake Knapp +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Harris English +15000

Thorbjörn Olesen +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Luke List +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Taylor Moore +20000

Ryan Fox +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Bubba Watson +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Cam Davis +20000

More details on the 2024 Masters will be updated as the event progresses.

