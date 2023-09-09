Can Rory McIlroy win the Irish Open 2023? Exploring golfer's standings and odds after Friday's cut explored

Rory McIlroy tied for 26th position after the second round of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open. He will start the third round of the tournament eight strokes behind the tournament leaders Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma.

McIlroy has a good chance to bounce back in the game and can still win the event. According to odds released by the European Tour, the Northern Irish golfer's odds to win the Irish Open are 12/1. He is one of the top favourites to win the tournament.

Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma are the top favourites to receive the trophy this Sunday with odds of 11/5 and 13/2 respectively.

Here are the odds of the 2023 Irish Open (as per European Tour):

Jordan Smith 11/5

Shubhankar Sharma 13/2

Ross Fisher 10/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Shane Lowry 12/1

Guido Migliozzi 18/1

Callum Hill 18/1

Hurly Long 18/1

Min Woo Lee 30/1

Scott Jamieson 35/1

Romain Langasque 40/1

Joost Luiten 40/1

Freedy Schott 45/1

Gavin Green 60/1

Adrian Meronk 60/1

Thriston Lawrence 66/1

Alex Fitzpatrick 70/1

Marcel Schneider 80/1

Grant Forrest 80/1

Niklas Norgaard 90/1

When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2023 Irish Open?

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the third round of the 2023 Irish Open at 10:40 a.m. BST on Saturday, September 9. He will pair up with Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry.

The third round of the Irish Open will start at 7:15 a.m. BST. Mike Vera Lorenzo will take the first shot of the day with Bryce Easton and Marcus Helligkilde.

The tournament leaders Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma will tee off at 12:30 p.m. BST with Ross Fischer.

Here are the Saturday round tee times of the 2023 Irish Open (all-time BST):

07:15 a.m.: Mike Vera Lorenzo, Bryce Easton, Marcus Helligkilde

07:25 a.m.: Julien Guerrier, Conor Purcell, Pedro Figueiredo

07:35 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui, Jeunghun Wang

07:45 a.m.: Hennie Du Plessis, Tapio Pulkkanen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

07:55 a.m.: Daan Huizing, Andrew Wilson, Matti Schmid

08:05 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Southgate, Simon Forsstrom

08:20 a.m.: Nick Bachem, David Law, Daniel Brown

08:30 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, Tom Hoge, Tom McKibbin

08:40 a.m.: Santiago Tarrio, Padraig Harrington, Chase Hanna

08:50 a.m.: James Morrison, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ashun Wu

09:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Søren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe

09:10 a.m.: Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin, Stephen Gallacher

09:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Zander Lombard, Sebastian Soderberg

09:35 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Callum Shinkwin, Rikuya Hoshino

09:45 a.m.: Todd Clements, Jens Dantorp, Yannik Paul

09:55 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Alejandro Del Rey, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

10:05 a.m.: Richard Mansell Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox

10:15 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Luke Donald

10:30 a.m.: Paul Waring, Aaron Cockerill, Daniel Hillier

10:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry

10:50 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Fabrizio Zanotti, Louis De Jager

11:00 a.m.: Mark Power, Kazuki Higa, Niklas Norgaard

11:10 a.m.: Mikael Lindberg, Min Woo Lee, Marcel Siem

11:20 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Pablo Larrazabal, Jason Schrivener

11:35 a.m.: Julien Brun, Thriston Lawrence, Grant Forrest

11:46 a.m.: Romain Langasque, John Parry, Gavin Green

11:57 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Marcel Schneider, Joost Luiten

12:08 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Scott Jamieson, Guido Migliozzi

12:19 p.m.: Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, Hurly Long

12:30 p.m.: Ross Fischer, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma