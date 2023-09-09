Can Rory McIlroy win the Irish Open 2023? Exploring golfer's standings and odds after Friday's cut explored

Rory McIlroy tied for 26th position after the second round of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open. He will start the third round of the tournament eight strokes behind the tournament leaders Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma.
McIlroy has a good chance to bounce back in the game and can still win the event. According to odds released by the European Tour, the Northern Irish golfer's odds to win the Irish Open are 12/1. He is one of the top favourites to win the tournament.
Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma are the top favourites to receive the trophy this Sunday with odds of 11/5 and 13/2 respectively.
Here are the odds of the 2023 Irish Open (as per European Tour):
- Jordan Smith 11/5
- Shubhankar Sharma 13/2
- Ross Fisher 10/1
- Rory McIlroy 12/1
- Shane Lowry 12/1
- Guido Migliozzi 18/1
- Callum Hill 18/1
- Hurly Long 18/1
- Min Woo Lee 30/1
- Scott Jamieson 35/1
- Romain Langasque 40/1
- Joost Luiten 40/1
- Freedy Schott 45/1
- Gavin Green 60/1
- Adrian Meronk 60/1
- Thriston Lawrence 66/1
- Alex Fitzpatrick 70/1
- Marcel Schneider 80/1
- Grant Forrest 80/1
- Niklas Norgaard 90/1
When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Saturday at the 2023 Irish Open?
Rory McIlroy will tee off for the third round of the 2023 Irish Open at 10:40 a.m. BST on Saturday, September 9. He will pair up with Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry.
The third round of the Irish Open will start at 7:15 a.m. BST. Mike Vera Lorenzo will take the first shot of the day with Bryce Easton and Marcus Helligkilde.
The tournament leaders Jordan Smith and Shubhankar Sharma will tee off at 12:30 p.m. BST with Ross Fischer.
Here are the Saturday round tee times of the 2023 Irish Open (all-time BST):
- 07:15 a.m.: Mike Vera Lorenzo, Bryce Easton, Marcus Helligkilde
- 07:25 a.m.: Julien Guerrier, Conor Purcell, Pedro Figueiredo
- 07:35 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adrian Otaegui, Jeunghun Wang
- 07:45 a.m.: Hennie Du Plessis, Tapio Pulkkanen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 07:55 a.m.: Daan Huizing, Andrew Wilson, Matti Schmid
- 08:05 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Matthew Southgate, Simon Forsstrom
- 08:20 a.m.: Nick Bachem, David Law, Daniel Brown
- 08:30 a.m.: Richie Ramsay, Tom Hoge, Tom McKibbin
- 08:40 a.m.: Santiago Tarrio, Padraig Harrington, Chase Hanna
- 08:50 a.m.: James Morrison, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ashun Wu
- 09:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Søren Kjeldsen, Gunner Wiebe
- 09:10 a.m.: Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin, Stephen Gallacher
- 09:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Zander Lombard, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09:35 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Callum Shinkwin, Rikuya Hoshino
- 09:45 a.m.: Todd Clements, Jens Dantorp, Yannik Paul
- 09:55 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Alejandro Del Rey, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 10:05 a.m.: Richard Mansell Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox
- 10:15 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Luke Donald
- 10:30 a.m.: Paul Waring, Aaron Cockerill, Daniel Hillier
- 10:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Rory McIlroy, Thomas Detry
- 10:50 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Fabrizio Zanotti, Louis De Jager
- 11:00 a.m.: Mark Power, Kazuki Higa, Niklas Norgaard
- 11:10 a.m.: Mikael Lindberg, Min Woo Lee, Marcel Siem
- 11:20 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Pablo Larrazabal, Jason Schrivener
- 11:35 a.m.: Julien Brun, Thriston Lawrence, Grant Forrest
- 11:46 a.m.: Romain Langasque, John Parry, Gavin Green
- 11:57 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Marcel Schneider, Joost Luiten
- 12:08 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Scott Jamieson, Guido Migliozzi
- 12:19 p.m.: Freddy Schott, Calum Hill, Hurly Long
- 12:30 p.m.: Ross Fischer, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma