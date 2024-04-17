Can Scottie Scheffler extend his winning run at 2024 RBC Heritage? Masters champion’s odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is on a roll this season. The 27-year-old so far won three events in 2024, including the Masters last week. He beat Ludvig Aberg at Augusta National Golf Club to claim his second Green Jacket. Interestingly, Scheffler has opted to not take a break after the win and is playing this week at the 2024 RBC Heritage.
Scheffler will tee up at the 2024 RBC Heritage on Thursday, April 18 at 10:30 am ET. He will take the first tee alongside Jordan Spieth. Notably, the World No.1 golfer is also the favorite to win at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler comes into the event with 18-5 odds. The Masters champion is followed by Xander Schauffle (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1) on the odds list.
Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 RBC Heritage?
It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler will be one of 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the RBC Heritage. However, he is deemed favorite owing to his stellar form. For the unversed, Scheffler registered back-to-back wins at The Players' Championship and the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the Masters.
He’d finished T2 at the Houston Open, T6 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Genesis Open. It’ll be interesting to see if the ace golfer continues his winning form at the Harbour Town Golf Links.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Xander Schauffele +1000
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Ludvig Åberg +1200
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2000
- Max Homa +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Wyndham Clark +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Justin Thomas +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tony Finau +4500
- Brian Harman +4500
- Corey Conners +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Jason Day +5500
- Tom Kim +6000
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Cam Davis +6500
- Byeong Hun An +7000
- Chris Kirk +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- J.T. Poston +7000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Harris English +7500
- Taylor Moore +8000
- Denny McCarthy +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Tom Hoge +9000
- Stephan Jaeger +9000
- Eric Cole +10000
- Matthieu Pavon +10000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Adam Hadwin +11000
- Kurt Kitayama +11000
- Rickie Fowler +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Brendon Todd +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Erik van Rooyen +12000
- Lucas Glover +12000
- Jake Knapp +15000
- Nick Taylor +15000
More details on the 2024 RBC Heritage, including tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.
Poll : Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 RBC Heritage?
Yes
No
0 votes