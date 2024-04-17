Can Scottie Scheffler extend his winning run at 2024 RBC Heritage? Masters champion’s odds explored

Scottie Scheffler is on a roll this season. The 27-year-old so far won three events in 2024, including the Masters last week. He beat Ludvig Aberg at Augusta National Golf Club to claim his second Green Jacket. Interestingly, Scheffler has opted to not take a break after the win and is playing this week at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Scheffler will tee up at the 2024 RBC Heritage on Thursday, April 18 at 10:30 am ET. He will take the first tee alongside Jordan Spieth. Notably, the World No.1 golfer is also the favorite to win at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler comes into the event with 18-5 odds. The Masters champion is followed by Xander Schauffle (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1) on the odds list.

Can Scottie Scheffler win the 2024 RBC Heritage?

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler will be one of 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the RBC Heritage. However, he is deemed favorite owing to his stellar form. For the unversed, Scheffler registered back-to-back wins at The Players' Championship and the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the Masters.

He’d finished T2 at the Houston Open, T6 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Genesis Open. It’ll be interesting to see if the ace golfer continues his winning form at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Xander Schauffele +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Max Homa +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Wyndham Clark +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Justin Thomas +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Jason Day +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Cam Davis +6500

Byeong Hun An +7000

Chris Kirk +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Harris English +7500

Taylor Moore +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Eric Cole +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Justin Rose +11000

Adam Hadwin +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Brendon Todd +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Jake Knapp +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

More details on the 2024 RBC Heritage, including tee times, will be updated as the event progresses.

