Can Scottie Scheffler win his third straight event on the PGA Tour at 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Odds explored 

Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship earlier this month. The World No.1 golfer now stands a chance to win his third straight event on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Notably, he will become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to complete the feat if he wins at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
Notably, Scheffler is the favorite to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open. According to SportsLine, the 30-year-old golfer comes into the event with a +260 odds. The ace golfer leads the odds list, followed by the likes of Wyndham Clark (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+2000) and Sahith Theegala (+2000). Notably, the event field features 10 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.
For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler has been in stellar form since the start of the new PGA Tour season. The 2022 Masters champion started off 2024 with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January. He went on to finish T17 at the American Express, T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Cognizant Classic.
Scheffler has since won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. Notably, the star golfer opted to sit out of the Valspar Championship last week. With Masters just two weeks away, Scheffler will be eyeing no less than a win in Houston this Sunday.
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open odds
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open:
- Scottie Scheffler +260
- Wyndham Clark +1200
- Will Zalatoris +2000
- Sahith Theegala +2000
- Tony Finau +2200
- Jason Day +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Alex Noren +3500
- Tom Hoge +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Kurt Kitayama +5000
- Beau Hossler +5000
- Aaron Rai +5000
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Billy Horschel +5500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6000
- Taylor Moore +7000
- Patrick Rodgers +7000
- Luke List +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Joel Dahmen +8000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Cam Davis +9000
- Ben Griffin +9000
- Sam Ryder +11000
- Robert MacIntyre +11000
- Mark Hubbard +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- Andrew Novak +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Victor Perez +13000
- Scott Stallings +13000
- Ryan Moore +13000
- Peter Malnati +13000
- Matt Wallace +13000
- Joseph Bramlett +13000
- Greyson Sigg +13000
- Daniel Berger +13000
- Chandler Phillips +13000
- Carl Yuan +13000
- Ben Silverman +13000
- Max Greyserman +15000
- Matti Schmid +15000
- Matt NeSmith +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Chris Gotterup +15000
- Chesson Hadley +15000
- Carson Young +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Alexander Bjork +15000
- Alex Smalley +15000
- Vincent Norrman +18000
- Taylor Pendrith +18000
- Sam Stevens +18000
- Nate Lashley +18000
- Michael Kim +18000
- Martin Laird +18000
- Justin Suh +18000
- Jhonattan Vegas +18000
- Gary Woodland +18000
- Dylan Wu +18000
- Chan Kim +18000
- C.T. Pan +18000
- Tyler Duncan +20000
- S.H. Kim +20000
- Brandon Wu +20000
