Can Scottie Scheffler win his third straight event on the PGA Tour at 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Odds explored 

Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship earlier this month. The World No.1 golfer now stands a chance to win his third straight event on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Notably, he will become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to complete the feat if he wins at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

Notably, Scheffler is the favorite to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open. According to SportsLine, the 30-year-old golfer comes into the event with a +260 odds. The ace golfer leads the odds list, followed by the likes of Wyndham Clark (+1200), Will Zalatoris (+2000) and Sahith Theegala (+2000). Notably, the event field features 10 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players.

For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler has been in stellar form since the start of the new PGA Tour season. The 2022 Masters champion started off 2024 with a T5 finish at The Sentry in January. He went on to finish T17 at the American Express, T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T3 at the Phoenix Open and T10 at the Cognizant Classic.

Scheffler has since won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. Notably, the star golfer opted to sit out of the Valspar Championship last week. With Masters just two weeks away, Scheffler will be eyeing no less than a win in Houston this Sunday.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open odds

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open:

Scottie Scheffler +260

Wyndham Clark +1200

Will Zalatoris +2000

Sahith Theegala +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Jason Day +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Alex Noren +3500

Tom Hoge +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Aaron Rai +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Mackenzie Hughes +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Taylor Moore +7000

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Luke List +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Taylor Montgomery +7500

K.H. Lee +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Sam Ryder +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +13000

Scott Stallings +13000

Ryan Moore +13000

Peter Malnati +13000

Matt Wallace +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

Greyson Sigg +13000

Daniel Berger +13000

Chandler Phillips +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

Max Greyserman +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Matt NeSmith +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Chris Gotterup +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Carson Young +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Alexander Bjork +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Vincent Norrman +18000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Sam Stevens +18000

Nate Lashley +18000

Michael Kim +18000

Martin Laird +18000

Justin Suh +18000

Jhonattan Vegas +18000

Gary Woodland +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

Chan Kim +18000

C.T. Pan +18000

Tyler Duncan +20000

S.H. Kim +20000

Brandon Wu +20000

