Can Scottie Scheffler win three-peat at The Players Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

The Players Championship 2025 tees off on Thursday, March 13 at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida. The men’s golf’s ‘fifth major’ features a stacked PGA Tour field of 144-players this season. The field, headlined by World No.1 and two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler, will compete for the winner’s paycheck from the whopping $25 million prize purse.

Despite the stacked field, consisting 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scheffler remains outright favorite to defend his title. As per SportsLine, the reigning Masters champion comes into the weekend with 36-1 odds. The 28-year-old golfer is closely followed by World No.2 Rory McIlroy with 80-1 odds. For the unversed, Scheffler finished T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, after being sidelined over a month due to injury.

Scheffler became the first player to win back-to-back in The Players Championship’s 50-year history in 2024. He carded an 8-under 64 on final, matching the biggest comeback and the lowest closing round by a winner, to take victory. The ace golfer beat Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark by a one-shot victory despite the trio had chance to force a playoff at the TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course.

He’d beaten LIV Golf’s Tyrrell Hatton to take victory at the 2023 edition of the event. Coming off the back of a strong T11 finish at the Bay Hill Golf Course last weekend, Scheffler will be eyeing his first win on the season in this Florida outing.

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 – $535,000

WM Phoenix Open: T25 – $69,197

The Genesis Invitational: T3 – $1,200,00

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11 – $451,250

The Players Championship 2025 odds

Two-time defending champion Scheffler is favorite to complete the three-peat this weekend. However, he will face some tough competition from the likes of McIlroy (80-1), Collin Morikawa (160-1) and Xander Schauffele (160-1), among others.

Ludvig Aberg (200-1), Justin Thomas (200-1), Hideki Matsuyama (300-1), Patrick Cantlay (350-1), Tommy Fleetwood (350-1), Shane Lowry (400-1) and longshot favorite Maverick McNealy (650-1) are some other big names to watch at TPC Sawgrass this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for The Players 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Tony Finau +7000

Viktor Hovland +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

More details on the PGA Tour’s The Players Championship 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

