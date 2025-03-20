Can Xander Schauffele reclaim World No.2 spot from Rory McIlroy at 2025 Valspar Championship? Odds explored

Xander Schauffele started off his 2025 season sitting second on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) behind leader Scottie Scheffler. He’d taken over Rory McIlroy’s position last year with an incredible season, which included the PGA Championship and the US Open wins. However, an unfortunate rib injury sidelined him for over two months after The Sentry, which led to McIlroy reclaiming the second-place.

Ad

Schauffele is now set to tee up at the 2025 Valspar Championship on Thursday, March 20 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The 31-year-old comes into the PGA Tour event, featuring will a stacked field of 156-players, as a favorite. As per SportsLine, the two-time major champion comes in with 14-1 odds.

Apart from the $1.56M winner’s paycheck from the whopping $8.7M prize purse, the ace golfer also stands chance to cut short his ranking points difference to McIlroy. However, he doesn’t stand a chance to reclaim the second place this weekend as the Northern Irishman sits with 463.4 points on the table, owing to his The Players win last weekend. Schauffele sits behind the four-time major champ with 325 points.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is pertinent to note that both Schauffele and McIlroy have lost 75 ranking points each since the start of the 2025 season. However, the World No.2 managed to win 177.8 points while No.3 got stuck with a mere 3.3 points due to his injury woes. Coming off the back of a 72nd place finish at The Players, Schauffele will be eyeing a big win in Florida as McIlroy takes the week off.

Listed below is Xander Schauffele 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

Ad

The Sentry: T30 - $137,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T40 - $78,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 72 - $50,250

2025 Valspar Championship odds

Schauffele leads the Valspar Championship odds table with 14-1 odds. However, he shares the odds with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. The trio comes into the contest with equal chances, making it a tough outing for each of them.

The trio is followed by past two-time champion Sam Burns with 22-1 odds. Corey Conners (25-1), Sepp Straka (25-1), Shane Lowry (25-1) and Will Zalatoris (25-1) are some others on the top half of the 2025 Valspar Championship odds list.

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the Valspar Championship (As per SportsLine):

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Sam Burns +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Sepp Straka +2500

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Akshay Bhatia +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +3500

Michael Kim +4000

Adam Scott +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Lucas Glover +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sahith Theegala +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Rasmus Hojgaard +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Valspar Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback