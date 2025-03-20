Can Xander Schauffele reclaim World No.2 spot from Rory McIlroy at 2025 Valspar Championship? Odds explored

Xander Schauffele started off his 2025 season sitting second on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) behind leader Scottie Scheffler. He’d taken over Rory McIlroy’s position last year with an incredible season, which included the PGA Championship and the US Open wins. However, an unfortunate rib injury sidelined him for over two months after The Sentry, which led to McIlroy reclaiming the second-place.
Schauffele is now set to tee up at the 2025 Valspar Championship on Thursday, March 20 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The 31-year-old comes into the PGA Tour event, featuring will a stacked field of 156-players, as a favorite. As per SportsLine, the two-time major champion comes in with 14-1 odds.
Apart from the $1.56M winner’s paycheck from the whopping $8.7M prize purse, the ace golfer also stands chance to cut short his ranking points difference to McIlroy. However, he doesn’t stand a chance to reclaim the second place this weekend as the Northern Irishman sits with 463.4 points on the table, owing to his The Players win last weekend. Schauffele sits behind the four-time major champ with 325 points.
It is pertinent to note that both Schauffele and McIlroy have lost 75 ranking points each since the start of the 2025 season. However, the World No.2 managed to win 177.8 points while No.3 got stuck with a mere 3.3 points due to his injury woes. Coming off the back of a 72nd place finish at The Players, Schauffele will be eyeing a big win in Florida as McIlroy takes the week off.
Listed below is Xander Schauffele 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- The Sentry: T30 - $137,500
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T40 - $78,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 72 - $50,250
2025 Valspar Championship odds
Schauffele leads the Valspar Championship odds table with 14-1 odds. However, he shares the odds with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. The trio comes into the contest with equal chances, making it a tough outing for each of them.
The trio is followed by past two-time champion Sam Burns with 22-1 odds. Corey Conners (25-1), Sepp Straka (25-1), Shane Lowry (25-1) and Will Zalatoris (25-1) are some others on the top half of the 2025 Valspar Championship odds list.
Listed below are the top odds for the Valspar Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Sam Burns +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Sepp Straka +2500
- Shane Lowry +2500
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Akshay Bhatia +3000
- Tom Kim +3300
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Michael Kim +4000
- Adam Scott +4500
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Viktor Hovland +5000
- J.T. Poston +5000
- Taylor Moore +5000
- Luke Clanton +5000
- Lucas Glover +5000
- Jake Knapp +5500
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Stephan Jaeger +7000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7000
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Bud Cauley +7500
More details on the PGA Tour’s 2025 Valspar Championship will be updated as the event progresses.