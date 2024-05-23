Charles Schwab challenge winner purse: How much will the champion win from the $9,100,000 prize money?

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the next event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although it comes after the PGA Championship, it still features a stacked field that will compete for a pretty substantial payday. The total prize purse the tour is allotting for the Challenge is $9.1 million.

Of that $9.1 million, the winner will take home a $1.638 million check. Whichever golfer outperforms the rest of the field this weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, will be able to deposit a large chunk of money into their bank account.

The favorite to do so is Scottie Scheffler (+300 according to CBS Sports), which should come as no surprise. The world number one has been borderline unstoppable over the last few months. He was even arrested before the second round of the PGA Championship and managed to finish tied for eighth.

Collin Morikawa (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1800), Max Homa (+2200), Tony Finau (+3300), Sungjae Im (+3500), Si Woo Kim (+3500), Min Woo Lee (+3500), Adam Scott (+4000), Brian Harman (+4500), Keith Mitchell (+4500), and Sepp Straka (+4500) also have a decent shot at winning that $1.638 million payout. Anyone can win, but these players are the better bets according to the oddsmakers.

Everyone who doesn't win will still come away with good money, but the winner's share is the only one that will exceed $1 million. No one else will become a millionaire off the strength of this tournament alone. That is pretty consistent with most non-Signature Event tournaments on the tour this year.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts

The prize purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024 is bigger than what it was in 2023. This is true for most tournaments, as the PGA Tour is trying to infuse more money into the sport to combat the rise of LIV and the defection of other players.

Nevertheless, the Charles Schwab Challenge prize purse in 2023 was $8.7 million. The winner, which was Emiliano Grillo, made $1.566 million. He was in a playoff with Adam Schenk, who took home $948,300 for his performance.

Emiliano Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023

The rest of the payouts were significantly lower:

Harry Hall $513,300

Scottie Scheffler $513,300

Paul Haley II $356,700

Rickie Fowler $293,625

Michael Kim $293,625

Sam Burns $293,625

Kevin Streelman $237,075

Max Homa $237,075

Mark Hubbard $237,075

This year, there will be a little bit more money at stake. It will not compete with last weekend's $18.5 million prize purse at the PGA Championship, nor will it live up to the $20 million purse available for certain Signature Events. Still, there's money to be made and a deep field aiming to take home a nice payout.