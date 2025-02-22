  • home icon
Charley Hull gives heartfelt appreciation to her parents as she spends a day golfing with them

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Feb 22, 2025 18:22 GMT
Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull is one of the most well-known golfers on the LPGA Tour. She is also one of the most followed pro golfers on Instagram, with around 719K followers. The British golfer shares regular updates to keep her fans updated about her day-to-day life.

Recently, she shared a story on her Instagram and gave a heartfelt appreciation as her parents were present for her practice session. She shared a video of herself from the practice range and wrote:

"Got mum & dad at golf with me today. Love having them here."
Charley Hull enjoys a golf day with her mom and dad. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

Charley Hull is currently taking a short break after playing an event on the LPGA Tour and one on the Ladies European Tour. The 28-year-old is preparing to compete in the HSBC Women's Championship next week in Singapore as the LPGA Tour's Asian leg has just started this week.

The British golfer has made a decent start to the 2025 season as she finished T19 at the Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour and T8 at the PIF Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour.

She will be hopeful of continuing this consistent performance throughout the season and registering a better overall finish than last year, especially on the LPGA Tour.

How did Charley Hull perform on the LPGA Tour in 2024?

Charley Hull had decent performances on the LPGA Tour in 2024. She competed in 17 events and made 15 cuts. The 28-year-old golfer did not register a win but managed to make $1.1 million with five top-10 finishes.

Her best finish came at The Annika, where she finished T2 for the event and narrowly missed out on the victory.

Here's how Charley Hull performed in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024.

  • CME Group Tour Championship – -11, T16, $84,500
  • The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican – -11, T2, $229,909
  • Maybank Championship – -12, T12, $46,577
  • Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G – -10, T19, $21,122
  • AIG Women's Open – +1, T20, $108,235
  • ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open – -8, 5, $66,918
  • The Amundi Evian Championship – +6, CUT, $0
  • Dow Championship – -18, T5, $60,492
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship – +1, T16, $131,531
  • U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – +6, T19, $125,829
  • Mizuho Americas Open – -4, T34, $18,703
  • JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – -2, T13, $46,990
  • The Chevron Championship – -1, T23, $71,192
  • Ford Championship presented by KCC – E, WDC, $0
  • FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship – -5, T10, $38,476
  • Honda LPGA Thailand – -4, T54, $5,456
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – -7, T7, $48,070

Edited by Tushar Bahl
हिन्दी