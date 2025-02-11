Charley Hull pushes her limits with a 10K personal best

Charley Hull is on a run, both literally and figuratively. She achieved a personal best (PB) for her 10km run on Tuesday (Feb. 11). Hull has lately been regular with her fitness regime and has been sharing updates about her journey on her Instagram.

In a recent Instagram story, the LPGA Tour player shared a picture of her treadmill screen with stats of her 10km run. She completed the run in 57:36 minutes with an average page of 5:46 min/km and an average heartbeat of 115 bpm. Her speed averaged 10.4 km/h and maxed out at 12.0 km/h. She wrote on the story:

"Steady little 10k this morning, didn’t push myself but still took another min off my time from last week. 57:36. PB yesterday for my 5k, now today PB for my 10k."

Trending

On Monday, Hull had achieved her personal best for a 5km run. She ran 5km in 26 minutes and 42 seconds with an average pace of 5:21 minutes per kilometre.

Charley Hull's Instagram Story

A few months ago, Charley Hull competed in her first Hyrox simulation at Hyrox Corby which included 10 km of running interspersed with various exercises like sled pulls and pushes, burpee broad jumps, rowing and wall balls. Hull had shared that she received a five-minute penalty for miscounting one of her laps.

How did Charley Hull perform at the LPGA's Founder Cup?

Charley Hull recently competed in her first event of the 2025 season at the LPGA's Founder Cup held from February 6 to 9, 2025. The World No. 11 tied for 19th at the tournament and finished with a score of 8-under par.

The 2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands took place at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Hull started strongly with a round of 3-under 68 with five birdies against two bogeys. A double bogey in the second round spoiled her second round, finishing at 1-over 72. She recovered in the third round and scored eight birdies against three bogeys and finished with 6-under 66.

She scored two birdies against a bogey in the final round of the Founder Cup to finish with 2-under 70. She tied for 19th with the likes of Leona Maguire, Lauren Coughlin and Paula Reto. She won a prize money of $23,210 and 44 Race to CME Globe points.

Talking about her performance, Hull wrote on Instagram:

"Big thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers & the fans this week. Steady week to start the season. T19 couldn’t get the putter hot today. Next stop- Saudi Arabia @pifsaudiladiesinternational"

Charley Hull will next compete at the PIF Saudi Ladies International which will be held from February 12 to 15, 2025, at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament has a prize purse of $5 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback