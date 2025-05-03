Charley Hull shares "weekend vibes" with 749K IG followers after making brilliant comeback at Black Desert Championship

Charley Hull is currently taking part in the LPGA Black Desert Championship. The first two rounds of the tournament were extremely competitive, which is why the cut for the event this year was 3 under par. This means that the top 58 players and ties made the cut, including Charley Hull. This is an excellent turnaround for her following what transpired at the Chevron Championship.

Charley Hull just shared a couple of Instagram images of herself in the Black Desert resort. This is the course where the competition is taking place, and Hull shared with the fans what the weekend is like.

Hull's Instagram caption also indicated that the resort's vibes are becoming more competitive as a result of the tournament. Her caption reads:

"@blackdesertresort @blackdesertchampionship weekend vibes. 🏜️"

Charley Hull's return shows that her training is clearly working for her. Talking about the Chevron Championship, which is a golf major by the way, Hull did not perform well. She encountered difficult conditions, resulting in a missed cut after two rounds. She fired two rounds of 75 and 73, finishing four strokes higher than par.

The tournament's cut line was set at two shots over par, so Hull missed out by only two shots. Mao Saigo eventually won the entire tournament, claiming her maiden golf major victory.

What are the tee times for Round 3 of the Black Desert Championship? Ft. Charley Hull

After round two, Charley Hull is currently tied for 45th place on the leaderboard. She has a total score of 140, which means she is four strokes behind par. In round one, Hull started strong, shooting a 2-under-par 70. However, in round two, she matched her first-round score of 70, with five birdies and three bogeys.

Here's a look at the tee times for round 3 of the tournament:

8:25 AM - Jenny Bae

8:30 AM - Weiwei Zhang, Arpichaya Yubol

8:40 AM - Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo

8:50 AM - Karis Davidson, Anna Nordqvist

9:00 AM - Saki Baba, Amy Yang

9:10 AM - Robyn Choi, Kate Smith-Stroh

9:20 AM - Christine Wang, Ana Belac

9:30 AM - Megan Khang, Auston Kim

9:40 AM - Ingrid Lindblad, Aditi Ashok

9:50 AM - Jennifer Kupcho, Charley Hull

10:00 AM - Lauren Morris, Ashleigh Buhai

10:10 AM - Madison Young, Jasmine Suwannapura

10:20 AM - Nataliya Guseva, Savannah Grewal

10:30 AM - Miyu Yamashita, Azahara Munoz

10:40 AM - Pajaree Annanarukarn, Rio Takeda

10:50 AM - Ryann O'Toole, Caroline Inglis

11:00 AM - Akaya Furue, Stephanie Kyriacou

11:10 AM - Jiwon Jeon, Yan Liu

11:30 AM - Sarah Schmelzel, Lucy Li

11:40 AM - Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan

11:50 AM - Manon De Roey, Lauren Hartlage

12:00 PM - Jin Hee Im, Mina Kreiter

12:10 PM - Brooke M. Henderson, Ruoning Yin

12:20 PM - Celine Boutier, Gaby Lopez

12:30 PM - Dewi Weber, Olivia Cowan

12:40 PM - Carlota Ciganda, Perrine Delacour

12:50 PM - Kristen Gillman, Andrea Lee

1:00 PM - Chanettee Wannasaen, Hye-Jin Choi

1:10 PM - Yahui Zhang, Paula Reto

1:20 PM - Gemma Dryburgh, Narin AN

1:30 PM - Miranda Wang, Grace Kim

1:40 PM - Hinako Shibuno, Mi Hyang Lee

1:50 PM - Ariya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

2:00 PM - Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo

2:10 PM - Haeran Ryu, Somi Lee

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More