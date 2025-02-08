Charley Hull stuns in blue and white as she shares recent “weekend vibes” photos

Charley Hull is one of the most prominent golfers on the LPGA Tour. She is currently competing in the 2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands. This is her first LPGA Tour event, as she was not in the field last week for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The British golfer recently shared a post on her Instagram account in which she can be seen in a stunning blue and white golfing outfit from the Founders Cup. Since she made the cut and made it to the weekend, she captioned the post:

"Weekend vibes let’s go. ⛳️"

Charley Hull carded -2 for the event after Day 2 and is placed T33 for the event going into the weekend. She had a good start to the event as she carded -3 on Day 1 with five birdies and two bogeys. However, the 28-year-old couldn't build on this on Friday as she carded +1 for the day and remained -2 for the event.

Nevertheless, Hull made the cut and is currently 10 strokes behind the leader, Jin Young Ko, who is leading the event by two strokes at -12. Other prominent names such as Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are placed at T13 and T18, respectively.

Charley Hull will try her best to register at least a top-10 finish this week and start off her 2025 season on a high note.

How did Charley Hull perform in all the 2024 LPGA Tour events?

Charley Hull at the Founders Cup Presented By U.S. Virgin Islands 2025 - Round Two

Charley Hull had a decent season on the LPGA Tour last year, finishing 31st in the season-long Race to CME Globe rankings. Despite not registering a win, the English golfer made $1.1 million as she had five top-10 finishes and missed just two cuts in the entire season.

Here's how Charley Hull has performed in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024:

CME Group Tour Championship (11/21/2024) – -11, T16, $84,500

(11/21/2024) – The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (11/14/2024) – -11, T2, $229,909

(11/14/2024) – Maybank Championship (10/24/2024) – -12, T12, $46,577

(10/24/2024) – Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G (09/19/2024) – -10, T19, $21,122

(09/19/2024) – AIG Women's Open (08/22/2024) – +1, T20, $108,235

(08/22/2024) – ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (08/15/2024) – -8, 5, $66,918

(08/15/2024) – The Amundi Evian Championship (07/11/2024) – +6, CUT, $0

(07/11/2024) – Dow Championship (06/27/2024) – -18, T5, $60,492

(06/27/2024) – KPMG Women's PGA Championship (06/20/2024) – +1, T16, $131,531

(06/20/2024) – U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally (05/30/2024) – +6, T19, $125,829

(05/30/2024) – Mizuho Americas Open (05/16/2024) – -4, T34, $18,703

(05/16/2024) – JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (04/25/2024) – -2, T13, $46,990

(04/25/2024) – The Chevron Championship (04/18/2024) – -1, T23, $71,192

(04/18/2024) – Ford Championship presented by KCC (03/28/2024) – E, WDC, $0

(03/28/2024) – FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship (03/21/2024) – -5, T10, $38,476

(03/21/2024) – Honda LPGA Thailand (02/22/2024) – -4, T54, $5,456

(02/22/2024) – Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (01/18/2024) – -7, T7, $48,070

