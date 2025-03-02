Cognizant Classic 2025 Day 4 weather forecast: Will wind impact Sunday's play?

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, March 2, at the PGA National's The Champion Course. Jake Knapp is in the lead after the third round of the tournament and is in contention to win the PGA Tour event.

Ad

As per The Weather Network, the final round will not be much affected by the rainfall. Mostly, there will be clear and sunny skies with temperatures around 25°C. There is a minimal chance of precipitation in the morning, while the afternoon will mostly have clear skies. However, the evening and overnight have a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

In the morning, the wind will be around 12 km/h from the northwest, while in the afternoon, it will increase to 16 km/h from the north.

Ad

Trending

Here is the weather report of PGA National Resort for the final round of the Cognizant Classic (via The Weather Network):

Morning

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: Sunny

Wind: 12 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 85%

P.O.P.: 10%

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C

Weather: Sunny

Wind: 16 km/h N

Wind Gust: 24 km/h

Humidity: 49%

P.O.P.: 0%

Evening

Temperature: 20°C

Weather: Mainly clear

Wind: 17 km/h SW

Wind Gust: 26 km/h

Humidity: 69%

P.O.P.: 20%

Overnight

Temperature: 14°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: 13 km/h N

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 75%

P.O.P.: 20%

Ad

Cognizant Classic 2025 day 4 tee times

The final round of the Cognizant Classic will start at 8:00 a.m. ET on the first tee hole. Players will tee off for the final round of the PGA Tour event in groups of two.

Davis Riley and Alexander Tosti are scheduled to start the final round, taking the first shot of the day on Sunday. Meanwhile, the tournament leader Jake Knapp will tee off at 1:50 p.m. ET in a group with Michael Kim, who settled in second place on the leaderboard after 54 holes.

Ad

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic (all times in ET):

8:00 a.m. — Davis Riley, Alejandro Tosti

8:10 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:20 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Jhonattan Vegas

8:30 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy

8:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Matthew Riedel

8:50 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:00 a.m. — Ben Polland, Matt McCarty

9: 10 a.m. — Greyson Sigg, Antoine Rozner

9:20 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Niklas Norgaard

9:35 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

9:45 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Erik van Rooyen

9:55 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Jackson Suber

10:05 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid

10:15 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry

10:25 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Min Woo Lee

10:35 a.m. — Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins

10:50 a.m. — Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo

11:00 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Jesper Svensson

11:10 a.m. — Chan Kim, Alex Smalley

11:20 a.m. — Rico Hoey, Karl Vilips

11:30 a.m. — Vince Whaley, Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:50 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam

12:05 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brice Garnett

12:15 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard

12:25 p.m. — Brian Campbell, Jordan Spieth

12:35 p.m. — Victor Perez, Patrick Rodgers

12:45 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Rikuya Hoshino

12:55 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger

1:10 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Max McGreevy

1:20 p.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith

1:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Doug Ghim

1:40 p.m. — Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

1:50 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Michael Kim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback