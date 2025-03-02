Cognizant Classic 2025 Day 4 weather forecast: Will wind impact Sunday's play?

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, March 2, at the PGA National's The Champion Course. Jake Knapp is in the lead after the third round of the tournament and is in contention to win the PGA Tour event.
As per The Weather Network, the final round will not be much affected by the rainfall. Mostly, there will be clear and sunny skies with temperatures around 25°C. There is a minimal chance of precipitation in the morning, while the afternoon will mostly have clear skies. However, the evening and overnight have a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
In the morning, the wind will be around 12 km/h from the northwest, while in the afternoon, it will increase to 16 km/h from the north.
Here is the weather report of PGA National Resort for the final round of the Cognizant Classic (via The Weather Network):
Morning
- Temperature: 16°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: 12 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 85%
- P.O.P.: 10%
Afternoon
- Temperature: 25°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Wind: 16 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 24 km/h
- Humidity: 49%
- P.O.P.: 0%
Evening
- Temperature: 20°C
- Weather: Mainly clear
- Wind: 17 km/h SW
- Wind Gust: 26 km/h
- Humidity: 69%
- P.O.P.: 20%
Overnight
- Temperature: 14°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: 13 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 75%
- P.O.P.: 20%
Cognizant Classic 2025 day 4 tee times
The final round of the Cognizant Classic will start at 8:00 a.m. ET on the first tee hole. Players will tee off for the final round of the PGA Tour event in groups of two.
Davis Riley and Alexander Tosti are scheduled to start the final round, taking the first shot of the day on Sunday. Meanwhile, the tournament leader Jake Knapp will tee off at 1:50 p.m. ET in a group with Michael Kim, who settled in second place on the leaderboard after 54 holes.
Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic (all times in ET):
- 8:00 a.m. — Davis Riley, Alejandro Tosti
- 8:10 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:20 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Jhonattan Vegas
- 8:30 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy
- 8:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Matthew Riedel
- 8:50 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9:00 a.m. — Ben Polland, Matt McCarty
- 9: 10 a.m. — Greyson Sigg, Antoine Rozner
- 9:20 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Niklas Norgaard
- 9:35 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda
- 9:45 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Erik van Rooyen
- 9:55 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Jackson Suber
- 10:05 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid
- 10:15 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry
- 10:25 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Min Woo Lee
- 10:35 a.m. — Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins
- 10:50 a.m. — Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo
- 11:00 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Jesper Svensson
- 11:10 a.m. — Chan Kim, Alex Smalley
- 11:20 a.m. — Rico Hoey, Karl Vilips
- 11:30 a.m. — Vince Whaley, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:40 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:50 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam
- 12:05 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brice Garnett
- 12:15 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard
- 12:25 p.m. — Brian Campbell, Jordan Spieth
- 12:35 p.m. — Victor Perez, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:45 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:55 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger
- 1:10 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Max McGreevy
- 1:20 p.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith
- 1:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Doug Ghim
- 1:40 p.m. — Russell Henley, Ben Griffin
- 1:50 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Michael Kim