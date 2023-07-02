“Comparing a major to a Saudi exhibition” - Fans react to LIV Golf fan page’s claims of LIV Andalucia having better attendance than the US Open

LIV Golf Andalucia is currently underway at the Real Club Valderrama, having started on June 30 and is set to end on July 2. The tournament is back with a limited field of 48 players playing on 54 holes to take away the winner's share from the whopping purse of $20 million.

LIV Golf is getting popular following its TV deal with CW Network earlier this year. It has witnessed a significant increase in the audience with the latest tournament taking place in Spain.

A Twitter fan account by the name of LIV Golf Nation recently shared a post claiming that attendance at the Valderrama event is much better than the US Open, which was held at Los Angeles Country Club last month.

"LIV Andalucia at Valderrama has had better attendance than the US Open at LACC. LIV golf is taking over!"

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation LIV Andalucia at Valderrama has had better attendance than the US Open at LACC.



LIV golf is taking over! LIV Andalucia at Valderrama has had better attendance than the US Open at LACC.LIV golf is taking over!

Golf fans took to the comments section to say that comparing the Saudi exhibition event with a major is pointless. A user commented:

"Comparing a major to a Saudi exhibition, your credibility isn’t great, this ain’t helping. Saudi golf league getting worse, Trump getting reamed … not a lot of good in your life is there …. Sad ….."

Waddler @Wadla22



Saudi golf league getting worse, Trump getting reamed … not a lot of good in your life is there …. Sad ….. @LIVGolfNation Comparing a major to a Saudi exhibition, your credibility isn’t great, this ain’t helping.Saudi golf league getting worse, Trump getting reamed … not a lot of good in your life is there …. Sad ….. @LIVGolfNation Comparing a major to a Saudi exhibition, your credibility isn’t great, this ain’t helping. Saudi golf league getting worse, Trump getting reamed … not a lot of good in your life is there …. Sad …..

While others spoke about the limited audience at the US Open. They wrote:

"Now state the facts, the @usopengolf had very limited tickets available - by design. Everyone knew that."

Here are some other reactions:

Luis Alonso Ramirez @LuisAlonsoRam12 @LIVGolfNation I dont understand how people can watch Liv golf .. seriously is so. oring! @LIVGolfNation I dont understand how people can watch Liv golf .. seriously is so. oring!

It is important to note that US Open officials only permitted 22,000 spectators per day at the golf course this year.

LIV Golf Andalucia Round 2 leaderboard

Following the second round of the LIV Golf Andalucia, American golfer Bryson DeChambeau settled at the top position with a score of under nine. He registered a one-stroke lead over Talor Gooch.

The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka settled in third place, two strokes ahead of Dustin Johnson while Sebastian Munoz, who joined the LIV Golf earlier this year, secured the fifth spot with a score of -3.

Englishman Ian Poulter is tied for sixth place in a three-way tie alongside Thomas Pieters and David Puig. Sergio Garcia finished with a score of under one to settle in ninth place alongside Matt Jones, Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, and Cameron Smith.

Richard Bland settled at 16th place in a six-way tie alongside Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, and Bubba Watson, followed by Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Pat Perez, Abraham Ancer, and Mito Pereira.

Charl Schwartzel managed to secure 28th place with a score of +2 alongside Laurie Canter and Dean Burnmester.

Danny Lee scored +3 and settled at 31st position followed by Louis Oosthuizen, Brendan Steele, Anirban Lahiri, and Eugenio Chacarra, who finished up at 32nd place on the leaderboard.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 2.

Poll : 0 votes