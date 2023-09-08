“Cost Rory McIlroy nothing” – Fans react to McIlroy surprising a young fan whose make-a-wish was to get a video message from his hero

Rory McIlroy planned a surprise for a young fan at the 2023 Irish Open. Michael Horgan is a seven-year-old boy who is living with a brain tumour. He wishes to get a personalised video message from the current World No.2 golfer Rory McIlroy. However, the Northern Irish golfer has other plans to fulfil the wish of his young fan.

McIlroy arranged a personalized meet-up with Horgan and played a few shots of golf with the kid. During the 2023 Irish Open, the golfer met Michael and drove him around the golf course in his cart. Not only that, but he also gave golf lessons and played a few shots with him.

The DP World Tour shared a video of their outings on its X account with a caption saying:

"Michael’s wish was to get a video message from his hero @McIlroyRory. Rory had other ideas…"

Fans jumped into the comments section to appreciate the heartfelt action of the golfer. One user commented:

"Cost Rory nothing - the result was absolutely priceless for Michael...."

"The love I have for this man, I’m telling you. He is pure class," wrote another fan.

"All class from Mcilroy, a few minutes out of his day to make Michael’s,' a fan jotted.

Rory McIlroy's odds of winning the 2023 Irish Open

McIlroy is one of the expert's favourites to win the 2023 Irish Open this week with odds of 3/1, as per European Tour.

The Northern Irish golfer has been in excellent form this season and won the Scottish Open a few weeks ago. He had a good finish at the FedEx Cup playoffs, despite struggling with a back injury.

Rory McIlroy is excited to play on his home soil and ahead of the start of the tournament, he said (via the Golf Shake):

"The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years. It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there."

Here are the odds of the 2023 Irish Open (as per European Tour):

Rory McIlroy 3/1

Tyrrell Hatton 10/1

Adam Scott 18/1

Min Woo Lee 18/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Alexander Bjork 30/1

Thomas Detry 30/1

Jordan Smith 30/1

Billy Horschel 33/1

Aaron Rai 33/1

Vincent Norrman 35/1

Ryan Fox 35/1

Joost Luiten 50/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 55/1

Tom Hoge 55/1

Romain Langasque 55/1

Antoine Rozner 55/1

Alex Fitzpatrick 60/1

Rasmus Hojgaard 66/1

Eddie Pepperell 70/1

Padraig Harrington 70/1

Niklas Norgaard 75/1

Noticeably, after the first round of the tournament, Shubhankar Sharma topped the leaderboard of the tournament while McIlroy settled in a tie for 27th position. The 2023 Irish Open will have its final on Sunday, September 10.