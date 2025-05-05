"Could he be the GOAT some day?" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's record tying win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Fans have reacted to Scottie Scheffler's record-tying win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No.1 won the tournament by eight strokes over Erik van Rooyen at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

Scheffler had a comfortable lead of eight strokes heading into the final round. He scored eight birdies, an eagle against two bogeys to post 8-under 63. After four rounds, Scheffler's aggregate score of 253 equalled the PGA Tour 72-hole record set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii and Ludvig Aberg at the 2023 RSM Classic. Further, this is his 14th win on the PGA Tour in his 139th start.

Popular Golf account NUCLRGOLF took to X to share the news and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"#WINNING MOMENT — Scottie Scheffler ties the lowest 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history with a 253 to pick up his 14th career win and beats the CJ Cup Byron Nelson scoring record by 5 shots. @SchefflerFans"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments section to praise Scheffler's dominant win, while some also speculated about his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) potential.

"Could he be the GOAT some day?" one fan asked.

"Exciting win as it was the only men’s golf event being played this week. Onto the next one!" another fan wrote.

"wire to wire win for scottie, another fan," one fan wrote.

Ad

For the uninitiated, a wire-to-wire win in golf means a player maintained his lead during all four rounds of golf. Others criticised Craig Ranch, the low-scoring event, and found it boring.

"Time to move on from Craig Ranch," one fan said.

"Did they play golf or basketball with that score?" another fan asked.

"Boring to watch! Sorry!" one fan declared.

Scottie Scheffler took home a prize money of $1.782 million from a prize purse of 9.9 million. He'll next compete in the second major of the 2025 season at the PGA Championship.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler's on his CJ Byron Nelson win - 'This story means a lot to me'

Scottie Scheffler finally won his first event in the 2025 season in his ninth start. He claimed the largest victory margin of the season with his eight-stroke win. Only Sam Snead's 10-shot win in 1957 at the tournament surpasses Scheffler's margin.

Ad

In the post-tournament press conference, he was asked what made this win especially meaningful, considering it was his hometown event, he tied the PGA TOUR scoring record, and it followed the birth of his son Bennett. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"This story means a lot to me. It's my first start as a pro 11 years ago. I had my sister caddieing for me. She's back there too. It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these, and they're pretty special."

Not only is this 28-year-old's first win in the 2025 season, but it also extends his streak to four straight seasons with a TOUR win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More