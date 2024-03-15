“Couldn’t believe what I was hearing” “Surprised” – Fans react to Matt Fitzpatrick’s bizarre reason for his driver struggles

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick recently revealed a bizarre reason for his struggle with his swing last year. He said that he put some weight in his grip for testing and forgot to remove it, which affected his game.

Fitzpatrick joined the stellar field at this week's Players Championship and settled in a tie for fourth place following the first round of the tournament on Thursday. While talking to the media, the golfer revealed that he opted to put some weight on his driver's grip last year but forgot to remove it.

After learning about it, Fitzpatrick removed the weight and played well in the tournament's opening round. He shot a 6-under 66 and settled just one stroke behind the leaders.

Golf analyst Job Sherman shared the ridiculous reason, which affected Matt Fitzpatrick's swing on his social media account with the caption:

"Matt Fitzpatrick just said they put a weight in his grip over a year ago for some testing, and then forgot about it. Said he’s been not feeling right since last February. And they realized they forgot to remove the weight, took it out, and his swing felt better again last month."

Fans took to the comments section to express that believing in the story was hard for them. One user commented:

"Couldn’t believe what I was hearing."

"Surprised. Fitzy seems like a scientific method guy who wouldn’t miss control vs treatment," wrote another fan.

"Unreal excuse out of brace face," commented another fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

How has Matt Fitzpatrick performed in PGA Tour 2024 season so far?

Fitzpatrick kicked off his 2024 PGA Tour season at The Sentry event in January with a solid start, finishing T14 in the season-opening event. He carded rounds of 69, 64, 69, and 68 to finish with a score of under 22.

Moving on to The Sony Open in Hawaii, he struggled and missed the cut after two rounds of 69 and 71. He also participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament earlier this year, which was shortened to 54 holes due to bad weather. Fitzpatrick settled for a tied 58th position at the event.

So far, he has played in seven tournaments this season and has failed to make the cut in three. He secured a T15 finish at the WM Phoenix Open after shooting 69, 66, 70, and 68 rounds. However, he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational before landing in a tie for 21st position at the Cognizant Classic.

Most recently, Matt Fitzpatrick competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but failed to make the cut.