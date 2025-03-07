"Cringe" "How awesome is that exchange!?!?" - Bryson DeChambeau's wholesome interaction with a fan gets mixed reactions

American professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau recently had a heartwarming interaction with a fan while filming a YouTube video. But other fans took to X to troll the interaction.

DeChambeau played on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf in 2022. In 2021, he started his YouTube channel, regularly posting golf-related content. He recently started a course record series where he visits different golf courses and attempts to break the course record.

As DeChambeau filmed his latest video, he had a wholesome interaction with a fan. The fan had apparently been watching the LIV Golf star on YouTube, and when he stepped out to his yard, was surprised to find Dechambeau in the middle of filming. When the video was posted online, fans trolled the interaction, saying that the nine-time PGA Tour winner was only being “tolerant” and should’ve been more friendly to the fan he ran into on the course.

“Cringe,” one fan said.

“Now that’s funny. If this was a major with 50 cameras he’d be running over there giving autographs and acting like the man of the people. Instead, he’s just being tolerant,” another fan trolled.

On the other hand, some other fans thought the interaction was funny but still wholesome.

"This was frickin' hilarious! That dude was a little scary though... 😂😂" an X user said.

"How awesome is that exchange!?!?" another X user added.

"This video alone destroys all traditional golf and pga outlets," an X user said.

"How did he not go up to him and give him a glove or something lmao," another X user added.

In the video, the fan who ran into DeChambeau can be seen standing in his yard with his three-year-old daughter as the LIV Golf star walked past with a videographer. Excited, the fan shouted:

“Bryson, I'm literally watching you and Phil break 50… I was literally upstairs watching it. I started watching it on the plane yesterday and I was finishing it. This [daughter] little girl’s got the flu, she’s three… I was like it’s nice, do you want to come outside for a little bit? And Bryson DeChambeau shows up!! Let's go!!”

DeChambeau smiled and waved at the fan before getting into his golf cart and driving away.

Bryson DeChambeau attempts to break a random course record in one try

Still taken from Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube channel_Image source: YouTube/@brysondechambeau

In the first three episodes of Bryson DeChambeau’s course record YouTube series, the American professional golfer tried and failed to break the record at three golf courses. He visited Coyote Ridge, Trump Bedminster, and Delray Beach, but was unsuccessful in his quest.

In his latest video, DeChambeau attempted to break the course record at Hackberry Creek, which was 63. He said at the beginning of the video:

“How easy is the average everyday golf course?... Today I’ll be attempting to break the course record at Hackberry Creek in only one try… I’m nervous right now, I’ve gotta break the course record.”

While he didn’t break the course record he initially aimed for, he still put up a solid performance making nine birdies with no bogeys at the end of the day. Bryson DeChambeau has posted 183 videos on YouTube and now has over 1.7 million subscribers.

