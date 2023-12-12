"Damn. Rory McIlroy is a businessman" - Fans react to LIV golfer and former Ryder Cup star slamming McIlroy in Alan Shipnuck's new book

Fans dubbed Rory McIlroy a 'businessman' after a mysterious LIV golfer and former Ryder Cup player slammed the Northern Irish golfer in a recent book by Alan Shipnuck.

An anonymous Saudi circuit player stated in the golf analyst's most recent book, LIV or Let Die, that McIlroy backed the PGA Tour during its fight with LIV since the Tour favored and arranged numerous sponsorship deals for McIlroy.

The golfer claimed that when Whoop sponsored the PGA Tour, the Tour demanded that McIroy be added to the list of endorsers. The golfer further stated that McIlroy's contract with NBC was earned thanks to the PGA Tour.

He asserted that to protect his sources of income, the four-time major winner has supported the PGA Tour for personal gain.

NUCLR Golf posted the enigmatic golfer's comment to its X account (formerly Twitter) along with the following caption:

"#SOUNDING OFF — A LIV golfer and former Ryder Cup teammate gave a quote to @AlanShipnuck about Rory McIlroy in his new book LIV or Let Die:The Tour is so reliant on Rory now they’ve given him his own league (TGL), even though it will compete with the Tour for viewers and advertisers. Rory’s fighting so hard for the Tour because he wants to preserve his revenue streams, not because he cares about the Tour itself. That he is being held up as some kind of savior on Twitter and by all the fanboys with their shitty podcasts tells you how little people really understand what’s going on.”

Fans jumped to the comments section to say McIlroy was a businessman.

"Damn. Rory is a businessman," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans slammed the anonymous LIV golfer, who spoke about McIlroy without revealing his name.

"Be a man and don't be anonymous. All these golf cowards need to put their names on quotes," wrote another fan.

"This mystery player sounds bitter," commented another user.

Here are more fan reactions:

Rory McIlroy's net worth

Rory McIlroy is one of the richest golfers in the world. As of 2023, McIlroy's net worth is estimated by celebrity net worth to be approximately $170 million. The Northern Irish golfer has earned $140 million over his playing career, winning four Major championships. In addition to winning money in professional competitions, McIlroy has accumulated a sizeable sum through endorsements.

According to reports, McIlroy secured a contract with Nike in 2013 for between $100 million and $250 million. He inked a $100 million equipment deal with TaylorMade and renewed his $200 million contract with Nike in 2017.

Investments have also brought in a respectable sum for Rory McIlroy. In 2019, he made profitable investments in numerous innovative businesses, such as Whoop, in addition to Symphony Ventures.

McIlroy has also made investments in LetsGetChecked, Troon, Kaia Health, and Future over the years.