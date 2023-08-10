Despite a record $9,000,000 Women’s Open purse, Mel Reid fears a long wait to curb pay parity between men's and women’s golf

There has been an influx of cash in the world of golf and LPGA star Mel Reid has taken notice. The Women's Open features an incredible $9 million prize purse that she and other golfers will be competing for. However, that total still pales in comparison to the men's game.

The Genesis Scottish Open, a regular PGA Tour event, has that same $9 million prize purse that the Women's Open, a major championship does. Most events on the PGA Tour rival the purses of majors on the LPGA.

Reid hasn't missed this fact, as she explained via Golf Monthly:

"I think we've got still a way to go but it's cool that sponsors are giving us the respect that we deserve and putting their money where their mouth is I guess. The men's game has gone absolutely ridiculous. Catching up with them is going to be a heavy feat. I don't know if it will ever happen, but when I first played the British Open to now, it's astronomically different. It's obviously great now for the girls to be able to come out and make a decent living.”

This isn't even including LIV Golf, where the prize purses blow even the PGA Tour out of the water. LIV Golf Bedminster, a normal LIV event, has a prize purse of $25 million. That's more than the Women's US Open and Women's Open purses combined.

There's been a lot of growth for the women's game over the years as Mel Reid, who has been a pro since 2007, has seen. It still hasn't reached the equity that they desire.

Mel Reid proud top open final major

Mel Reid was the first golfer to take a swing at the Women's Open Championship. She kicked things off by hitting her golf ball off the tee, something she enjoyed doing.

Mel Reid is still playing golf at 35

Reid admitted that she was proud to have opened up the final major of women's golf in 2023:

“Hitting the opening in the Women's British Open is special. It's a nice accolade - is that the right word? Look at me go. Honestly it was really cool. That was really cool for me."

She continued:

“It was nice, my mates got up, a couple of my family members drove down, getting up in the middle of the night is tough, especially when you're getting on a bit like me and I have to warm the body up more than used to. Nice to get done early.”

Despite potentially facing the end of a career at age 35, Mel Reid insists she's not done yet. She believes she has a lot of golf left in her and said:

“Yeah, I feel like my personal life is in the best place it's been and feel like I'm getting my game back on track. It was rough last year, and nice that the hard work is starting to pay off and this game is - you have to earn everything. It's not ever given to you, so it's nice to be playing well again."

She's looking forward to the opportunity to do well in the final major of the LPGA season.