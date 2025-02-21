Does the 2025 Players Championship clash with a LIV Golf event? Schedule explored

The 2025 Players Championship is scheduled to be held in the same time frame as the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore. The Players Championship is scheduled to take place from March 13 to 16 at TPC Sawgrass and the tournament has a $25 million purse.

Ad

At the same time, LIV Golf Singapore will take place from March 14 to 16 at the Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. NUCLR Golf shared a post on X writing about the thoughts of Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, who had reported that LIV golfers may be able to play at the Players Championship this year. The post read:

“Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reports that a LIV golfer told him the PGA TOUR could be open to seeing LIV Golfers competing at PGA TOUR events as early as the 2025 PLAYERS Championship. The meeting which began at 12 PM is reportedly wrapping up.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This post was reshared by Flushing It, which countered it by mentioning that LIV Golf Singapore is set to take place in the same week and all the LIV golfers were contracted to play there.

“One huge bit of context is missing here, LIV Golf Singapore is that same week and all LIV Golfers are contracted to play.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Scheffler won the Players Championship last year with 20 under and the defending champion will return to compete at the event this year.

What are the criteria to qualify for the 2025 Players Championship?

Any PGA Tour winner since the 2024 Players Championship can play at the 2025 Players Championship. The winners of the Major events also receive a 5-year exemption to play in the Players Championship. Below is the detailed breakdown of the eligibility criteria required to qualify for the 2025 Players Championship:

PGA Tour tournament winner (Winner of a PGA Tour tournament since 2024 PLAYERS Championship earns a spot)

Top 125 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup through the FedEx Cup Fall

Top 125 (medical extensions)

Win the Masters (5-year exemption)

Win The PLAYERS Championship (5-year exemption)

Win the PGA Championship (5-year exemption)

Win the US Open (5-year exemption)

Win The Open (5-year exemption)

Win the FedEx Cup (5-year exemption)

Win the WGC Match Play (3-year exemption)

Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational (3-year exemption)

Win the Genesis Invitational (3-year exemption)

Win the Memorial Tournament (3-year exemption)

Be in the top 50 of the world rankings

The top 10 in the FedEx Cup

Win the Kaulig Companies Championship

Race to Dubai (Leading player from last year’s Race to Dubai who earned a PGA Tour card will earn a spot)

Become the Korn Ferry Tour champion

FedEx Cup standings

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback