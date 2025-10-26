Dustin Johnson secures future with LIV Golf after signing a new contract: Reports

Dustin Johnson has reportedly renewed his contract with the LIV Golf League following his meeting with officials in New York recently. Johnson was last seen in action at the International Series Philippines, where he finished in a four-way tie for 15th with a 13-under par final score. The 4Aces GC skipper joined the Saudi-backed league in June 2022 and ended up becoming the Individual champion the same year. Dustin Johnson was among the first group of players from the PGA Tour to transfer to LIV after signing a three-year deal, which was reportedly worth $100 million. With his contract due, Johnson apparently had discussions with the League officials in New York.Flushing It Golf, a golf podcast, shared the news on its latest post on X. Reporting as per confirmation by sources, the golf creator wrote:&quot;Multiple sources confirm that Dustin Johnson has signed a new contract with LIV Golf. The details of the deal are unknown at this stage, but the 2022 Individual Championship winner was in New York recently to meet with officials and will be returning as captain of 4 Aces GC in 2026.There’s been lots of speculation about star names leaving the league, but we understand that most players up for renewal this year have already agreed terms and will be teeing it up next season, with all players not released or relegated also expected to do so.&quot; Dustin Johnson finished in 14th position on the 2025 LIV Golf standings with 72.90 points after five Top 10 finishes. Several players like Anthony Kim, Henrik Stenson, and Andy Ogletree, among others, have been relegated from the league following their low finishes on the table.Dustin Johnson praises LIV for their global expansionDustin Johnson recently spoke about the LIV Golf League's latest steps to expand the game of golf globally. On October 21, the Tour announced that the newly contracted players will have to mandatorily play two events on the International series on the Asian Tour alongside the 14 LIV events from 2026. Praising the League for its steps to grow the game, Johnson said:&quot;I think growing the game is very important. Obviously, LIV Golf has done a great job leading that effort. The International Series and the Asian Tour continue to expand golf’s reach by playing all over the world, bringing golf to parts of the world that I have never been to, and that a lot of golfers have never been to.&quot; Dustin Johnson at the International Series Philippines 2025 - Source: GettyJohnson went on to add how playing the game in Asian countries will help golf overall. He made his debut at the Philippines event with his recent appearance at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Manila.