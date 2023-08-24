“Everybody wants to beat everybody” – Lucas Glover on Brian Harman’s heartfelt comments about seeing him overcome his struggles

Lucas Glover appreciated the message he received from the 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman after he won the final event of the regular PGA Tour season earlier this month.

Glover struggled with his game for years before breaking through with a two-stroke victory at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The victory propelled him into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, allowing him to partake in the FedEx playoffs.

Brian Harman and his wife were filled with emotion as they witnessed Glover finally end his winless drought and clinch the PGA Tour title. He texted Glover to express his admiration for his outstanding performance.

Lucas Glover noted that in a world where everyone wants to beat everyone, he was pleased to see Harman's text, which maintained a sense of brotherhood. In an interview with the PGA Tour, Glover said:

"Yeah, that meant a lot. I don't know.....what spurred it on or where it came from, but I texted (Brian Harman) right after and just said, "Thank you. I appreciate that. Those were very kind words." So, yeah, that was over-the-top cool of him. Any given week, everybody wants to beat everybody. So, it's nice when you finish, off the course, to have some solid camaraderie and feeling a brotherhood with some of the players. It's nice."

It's worth noting that Lucas Glover has won two consecutive competitions in the last few weeks. Following the Wyndham Championship, he won the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

"I was so happy for Lucas" - Brian Harman on Lucas Glover's back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour

Brian Harman discussed Lucas Glover's outstanding accomplishments at the Wyndham Championship and the St.Jude Championship. The PGA Tour recently posted a video of Harman and Glover discussing their struggles and how appreciation helped them motivate and perform better.

Harman has also battled with his game in recent years. His unexpected triumph at the Open Championship last month inspired him. The American golfer explained to the PGA Tour reporter that he suffered with his game for a long time while his friends were winning golf events and competing in the Tour Championship.

He couldn't connect with them because he was continuously striving to improve his game but failed to win events. However, when he eventually began to achieve success, people acknowledged him, and he recognized how vital it is to applaud someone when they are doing well in life.

Brian Harman stated of his hard struggle:

"I made a conscious choice a few years ago because it's hard out here because there are times when your friends are doing a lot better than you are. Your friends are at the Tour Championship. Your friends are winning golf tournaments. And at the heart of all of us is the want to compete and win and best everybody. But I struggled with that for a long time, like not being happy enough for my friends, not feeling that connection with them."

Brian Harman was pleased for Lucas Glover when he won the Wyndham Championship, and he expressed his gratitude by texting him.

" Not supporting them as well as I should have. When I started having success and I saw the way that people, you know, treated me, I was like, "I'm such a jerk." So I made a conscious choice if I think a positive thing about someone, I just tell them. And I was so happy for Lucas (Glover), and I just wanted to tell him," Harman said.

It is worth noting that Brian Harman qualified for the 2023 Ryder Cup US team after winning the Open, whereas Glover has the best chance of being the tournament's captain pick.