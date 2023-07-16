Ewen Ferguson joins golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the Royal Liverpool Hoylake honors board 

Ewen Ferguson joined golf legends Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Bobby Jones on the Royal Liverpool Hoylake honors board. The Scottish golfer will make his debut at The Open Championship next week. He qualified for the tournament after finishing in the top 30 at the last year's Race to Dubai.

Ferguson has his name cemented on the board of Hoylake honors, thanks to his victory at the Boys Amateur Championship in 2013. The tournament was held at Royal Liverpool, which will be hosting the 2023 edition of The Open Championship.

Hoylake Champions are the players who represent the club's place in the tournament's proud history and so far at Royal Liverpool, 12 golfers have achieved the honor.

Ewen Ferguson tasted victory at the venue in 2013 during his amateur career and spoke about his experience.

“A good omen maybe?I went a couple of weeks ago and played a practice round with Connor Syme. The champions’ board is there and it says Tiger [Woods], me and Rory [McIlroy]. That’s pretty cool. Going back will be great. Hopefully because of that win back then I might get a nice wee draw. I remember loads from that week. I putted really well, I think the course suited a bit of a fade. I did that all well that week. Hitting low little iron shots, everything. I’m pretty good at links golf. I’m used to it,” he said.

Ferguson went on to discuss his first Open Championship experience in an interview with The Scotsman.

"I think it was 2010 at St Andrews. My pal was there with me and he said to me, ‘I bet you’re too scared to shout ‘get in the hole’ when someone hits it’. We were watching Tiger. I said I’d do it, but couldn’t bring myself to do it,” he stated.

The Open Championship 2023 is scheduled to begin next week. Ferguson will compete in the event's practice round alongside 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Champion Rickie Fowler.

He said about next week's event:

“I met him in the Cobra van and we were just chatting away. I told him the story about the ‘knock-off Rickie Fowler’ and all that and I said, ‘can we get a practice round next week?’ He said ‘no problem, here’s my number, text me’. I got his number, we’ve had some back and forth, so that’s great. We’re mates now.”

It is important to note that Ewen Ferguson turned pro in 2016 and has won two European Tour events, so far in his career.

Ewen Ferguson's professional career

After reaching the quarterfinals of The Amateur Championship, Ewen Ferguson turned professional in 2016. He began his career on the Challenge Tour.

Ferguson attempted to acquire a European Tour card and advanced to the final round of Q-school, but finished 76th in the competition.

He then began competing full-time on the Challenge Tour, finishing runner-up at the 2019 Euram Bank Open.

After finishing ninth in the Road to Mallorca Challenge Tour rankings, Ewen earned a full-time exemption to the European Tour in 2021. The following year, he won his first European Tour event - the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - and his second - the ISPS Handa World Invitational.