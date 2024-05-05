Phil Mickelson knows that some LIV Golf players have had a tougher time getting into Major tournaments. The lack of qualifications available in their own events has been a topic of discussion, one that Mickelson believes will not go well for the tournaments in the future.

The point was made that PGA Championship qualifications were handed out at the Volvo China Open, which had a much less "stacked" field and a much lower prize purse than LIV Singapore. Yet, none of the LIV players were granted access to the upcoming Major.

Mickelson responded with his own take in an X response that has since been deleted:

"Maybe some LIV players won't be missed. But what if NONE of the LIV players played? Would they be missed? What about next year when more great players join? Or the following year? At some point, they will care and will have to answer to sponsors and television. [F**k around and find out.]"

The reply was taken down, but it painted a clear picture of how Mickelson feels about the troubles facing his peers on LIV Golf. It's a little easier to qualify for Majors on the PGA Tour, and Phil Mickelson believes a reckoning is coming along those lines.

Has Phil Mickelson won a career Grand Slam?

Phil Mickelson is one of a few golfers who has almost captured the career Grand Slam (winning all four Majors at any time during one's career). Mickelson has only come up short at the U.S. Open, where he's been tied for or solo second in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013. He's been agonizingly close.

Phil Mickelson has won three of four majors in his career

Rory McIlroy is another who's searching for his career Grand Slam. Only five players have ever done it: Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

If Mickelson is to complete it, he might need some help. Since he's on LIV Golf, he might have fewer opportunities to be in the U.S. Open field, thus limiting the chances he has to finally break through in that tournament.