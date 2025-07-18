"F**k this place" - Shane Lowry unleashes his frustration during Round 2 of The Open Championship

Shane Lowry was left frustrated during the second round of the 2025 Open Championship. The tournament is being held at the Dunluce Course, which has proven difficult for golfers due to the windy conditions.The course is based in Northern Ireland, which has unpredictable weather; thus, rain and wind have frequently disrupted the flow of play. Lowry's drive on the par-4 hole 11 at Royal Portrush veered left. And the golfer could be heard sharing his frustration afterwards.NUCLR Golf shared a video of his reaction on X and wrote:&quot;Shane Lowry HOT mic 🎙️🔥 “F**k off! F**k this place!” 🫨 @LowryTracker | #TheOpenChampionship&quot;In the video, Lowry could be clearly seen saying:&quot;No, don't go left. F***k off. F*** this place.&quot;The wind on hole 11 cost Shane Lowry one more shot as he finished with a bogey. Overall, the 2019 Open winner finished his second round with a score of 70. He shot two birdies and one bogey.Lowry currently finds himself in T18 on The Open Championship leaderboard alongside the likes of Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, and Ludvig Aberg. He is eight shots behind the leader Scottie Scheffler.Shane Lowry also showed his frustration during the US Open 2025153rd Open Championship - Day Two - Source: GettyThe aforementioned incident is not the first time Shane Lowry has been left annoyed by a golf course during a Major this year. Lowry struggled at Oakmont Country Club during the US Open. The course proved challenging for many golfers, with JJ Spaun ultimately coming out on top.Lowry was playing on hole 4 of the course when he was unable to make a par putt from close range. His frustration was recorded on the microphone and shared on social media.&quot;F**k this place, f**k this place,&quot; he said during the broadcast.Shane Lowry failed to make the cut at the 2025 US Open. He finished his two rounds with a total score of 157, which was 17 over par, ten strokes off the cut line. Lowry had rounds of 79 and 78 and failed to make the weekend.The 38-year-old golfer has had a decent season in 2025. While he is still searching for his first win of the season, he has had a couple of second-place finishes (AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Truist Championship).Considering where he is currently on the leaderboard at The Open Championship, Lowry will feel that he has a decent chance of finishing strong and having a successful weekend.