“F*** me, heard it all now!” – European Tour pro Eddie Pepperell slams Jon Rahm for his latest comment on the LIV golf format

Eddie Pepperell took a jibe at Jon Rahm after his most recent interview. The DP World Tour mockingly said that he's 'heard it all' after the Masters champion named the 'wave weather difference' as one of the reasons he defected from the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. Pepperell’s reply came on social media.

Rahm announced his move to join LIV Golf on 8 December. The 29-year-old golfer currently ranked no.3 in the world, became the breakaway tour’s biggest signing to date. The golfer reportedly signed a whopping $565 million deal with the Saudi-backed series. Following this, Jon Rahm was recently featured in LIV’s new podcast, Fairway to Heaven, to discuss his high-profile switch.

The ace golfer said that he has changed his opinion on the Greg-Norman-led series’ format. He said that a lot of players mentioned not having “a wave weather difference” on LIV. He noted it as a big positive.

Speaking on the LIV podcast, Jon Rahm explained:

"Yeah, maybe the format was a setback in the past, but at the same time there's a lot of positives to it as well. And one of the things that a lot of players kept mentioning is you don't have a wave weather difference, where you can simply get unlucky and you're out of contention for that tournament… It's part of the game, I get it, but it's something you don't have to deal with anymore. So that part is a very nice aspect."

While the comment seemed normal in the interview, it didn’t sit well with Eddie Pepperell. The European Tour pro, who has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf in the past, came out to slam Rahm.

Replying to Jon Rahm’s questionable comment on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pepperell wrote:

"The 'wave weather difference' .. F*** me. Heard it all now."

Eddie Pepperell dubs Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf move as the ‘biggest shock yet to the PGA Tour’

Pepperell has been vocal about Jon Rahm’s controversial LIV Golf move. The golfer recently joined as a guest on The Chipping Forecast with golf commentator Andrew Cotter and journalist Iain Carter to discuss the move. Speaking in-depth about Rahm's decision to join the breakaway tour, the 32-year-old Englishman said it’s the “biggest shock yet to the PGA Tour.”

Eddie Pepperell said, as quoted by Golf Magic:

"This signing, in my opinion, should be the biggest shock yet to the PGA Tour. They have an opportunity to think outside the box and create something truly global in nature.

Irrespective of LIV, there is still plentiful talent playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour whereby if they look to expand their vision and create a truly global tour, one that both encourages participation from global players and one that travels to all corners of the world performing, then I still believe it can create something far more valuable than LIV ever will.”

He further noted that his comment was a plea to “the powers” to look into the matter more seriously. He said that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour should work together and create “something different” to fend off LIV Golf.