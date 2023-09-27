“F*** off” - Tyrrell Hatton replies to a reporter challenging him to a swear-off at the Ryder Cup press conference

Tyrrell Hatton was as entertaining as could be at the pre-Ryder Cup press conference. He expressed his nature of swearing all the time at the golf course.

The English golfer is set to compete at this week's Ryder Cup which starts on Sept. 29. During the press conference, a reporter asked about his swearing nature. Hatton responded:

"(I swear) Just any time of the day anywhere. No holding back. It doesn't matter what we're doing. I'm swearing."

"What about now? asked the reporter.

"F**k off," replied Hatton and he walked out of the interview saying, "Have a wonderful day."

Hatton was previously asked by the reporter to comment on who's better at swearing in his team.

"Who would win in a swear-off between you and John? Who's got the best expletives?" a reporter inquired.

"I don't understand why Jon doesn't swear in Spanish? Like, why is he swearing English? I don't get it. He'd probably get away with it if he just were in Spanish," said Tyrrell.

"I think I'd probably win in a swear-off. Yeah, I think I've got everyone covered when it comes to that," he added.

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Rome, Italy.

Tyrrell Hatton's Ryder Cup record

Tyrrell Hatton made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018. He has played at the event twice and has a 2-4-1 record.

The English golfer played one foursome match which he lost and has a record of 2-1-1 in four-ball. He had a poor record in singles both the times he played in the tournament.

Last week, the European team retained their Solheim Cup after finishing a tie with the Americans. In his press conference, Tyrrell Hatton also spoke about retaining the Cup. He said that he is not probably a fan of the format.

Speaking about the tournament, Hatton said:

"I would say tying is probably not ideal. I think it would be quite interesting if there was a way of putting (a tied Ryder Cup) in like a playoff.

"I think it would be pretty exciting for fans, and it would certainly create a pretty epic atmosphere. Maybe you have the tee times starting a bit earlier on Sunday would allow for, I don't know, a nine-hole better-ball, (or) two-player best-ball playoff format.”

Tyrrell Hatton will be joined by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

They will play against the USA team of Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Speith, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Rickie Fowler.