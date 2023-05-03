Golf fans were caught off-guard recently when the official LIV Golf fan page took to Twitter to declare that Phil Mickelson was the right pick over Tiger Woods for the LIV Championship.

LIV Golf's announcement on Twitter immediately sparked reactions from fans worldwide, with many expressing their support for Phil Mickelson as the right pick over Tiger Woods. Some of the fans' reactions were as follows:

AbsoluteGolfFan @hugelivfan @LIVGolfNation Phil is the next LIV Commissionner @LIVGolfNation Phil is the next LIV Commissionner

SMA @smajmj95 @LIVGolfNation Tiger would never leave the pgat and I don’t blame him. But it’s really mute, the guy can barely walk now. @LIVGolfNation Tiger would never leave the pgat and I don’t blame him. But it’s really mute, the guy can barely walk now.

However, not all fans were pleased with LIV Golf's decision to pick Phil Mickelson over Tiger Woods.

G @makinmoneyG @LIVGolfNation They would rather have tiger. And it’s not even close. Tiger just doesn’t have a gambling problem / debt @LIVGolfNation They would rather have tiger. And it’s not even close. Tiger just doesn’t have a gambling problem / debt

Overall, the reactions of fans worldwide to LIV Golf's decision were mixed, with some supporting the decision and others disapproving.

What led to LIV Golf's decision to pick Phil Mickelson over Tiger Woods?

LIV Golf, which was founded in 2021, is a new global golf league aimed at revolutionizing the sport by introducing a new and innovative format. The league has attracted some of the world's best golfers, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who are both legends in the sport.

The LIV Championship, which is set to take place in October 2023, features the top 48 players in the world, with a prize purse of $20 million. With such a huge prize pool and the best players in the world participating, the stakes are high, and the decision of who to pick critical.

According to LIV Golf's statement, the decision to pick Phil Mickelson over Tiger Woods was based on a "holistic evaluation of the players' current form, consistency, and competitiveness."

The statement further highlighted that Phil Mickelson has been in excellent form and has had a string of recent wins. This includes the 2023 Masters Tournament, where he won his sixth major championship.

What does the future hold for LIV Golf?

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three

The decision by LIV Golf to pick Phil Mickelson over Tiger Woods for the LIV Championship has certainly generated a lot of buzz and attention. However, it remains to be seen if this decision will pay off in the long run.

LIV Golf is still a relatively new league, and its success will depend on several factors, including the quality of the players, the format of the games, and the viewership. However, the league has already attracted some of the best players in the world, and the LIV Championship promises to be an exciting and competitive event.

Phil over Tiger may have caused some controversy, but it’s important to remember that this decision was based on current form and consistency. Both players have had incredible careers and have brought a lot to the sport of golf.

The LIV Championship will be a test of both Phil Mickelson's and Tiger Woods' skills and abilities, and fans will undoubtedly be eagerly watching to see who comes out on top.

