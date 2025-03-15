"First mistake was joining LIV Golf" – Fans react to Brooks Koepka's hot mic moment at LIV Golf Singapore

During the second round of LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka was caught in a hot mic moment. He was heard sarcastically suggesting that he should head back to the Korn Ferry Tour after a poor tee shot.

On Saturday, March 15, Koepka carded a 2-under 69 to finish at 4-under after the second round. He picked up four birdies against two bogeys on Day 2 at Sentosa Golf Club.

On the par-3 eighth hole of the second round, Koepka mishit the tee shot. Following this, he was caught in a hot mic moment.

"Oh, you should go back to the Korn Ferry," he told himself.

Fans online had interesting and hilarious reactions to Brooks Koepka's remarks. Here's a look at some reactions:

"His first mistake was joining LIV golf," one fan wrote.

"More people would see him play if he did," another fan posted.

"I thought those little boys were done wearing shorts??" this user remarked.

"More people would watch the Korn Ferry tour event," one fan opined.

"Freudian slip for the rest of the LIV players when it folds," another user commented.

"Miss him on the tour man he’s hilarious," one fan posted.

When will Brooks Koepka tee off at the LIV Golf Singapore, Round 3?

Brooks Koepka is grouped with Paul Casey and Ben Campbell for the third round of LIV Golf Singapore. The trio will tee off on Sunday, March 16, from Hole 2 at 9:05 am local time in the shotgun start.

Here's a look at the groupings for the LIV Golf Singapore, Round 3:

Leaders Starting at Hole 1 (9:16 am local time):

Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Sebastian Munoz

Regular Starters (9:05 am local time):

Hole 1: Lucas Herbert, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale

Lucas Herbert, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale Hole 2: Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Ben Campbell

Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Ben Campbell Hole 3: Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson

Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson Hole 4: Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Danny Lee

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Danny Lee Hole 5: Louis Massavu, Harold Varner III, Kevin Na

Louis Massavu, Harold Varner III, Kevin Na Hole 6: Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, Tom McKibbin

Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, Tom McKibbin Hole 7: Chieh-Po Lee, Richard Bland, Yubin Jang

Chieh-Po Lee, Richard Bland, Yubin Jang Hole 8: Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Matt Jones

Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Matt Jones Hole 9: Dean Burmester, Matthew Wolff, Anirban Lahiri

Dean Burmester, Matthew Wolff, Anirban Lahiri Hole 10: Peter Uihlein, John Catlin, Tyrrell Hatton

Peter Uihlein, John Catlin, Tyrrell Hatton Hole 11: Andy Ogletree, Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch

Andy Ogletree, Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch Hole 12: Branden Grace, Anthony Kim, Adrian Meronk

Branden Grace, Anthony Kim, Adrian Meronk Hole 13: Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Charles Howell III

Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Charles Howell III Hole 14: Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood

Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood Hole 15: Frederik Kjettrup, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman

Frederik Kjettrup, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman Hole 16: Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Caleb Surratt

Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Caleb Surratt Hole 17: Thomas Pieters, David Puig, Brendan Steele

