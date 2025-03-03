Former Masters champion makes feelings known about Joe Highsmith ‘bringing the Bear Trap to its knees’ at Cognizant Classic

Former Masters champion Fred Couples praised Joe Highsmith after his win at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The tournament concluded on Sunday, March 2 at PGA National Resort, the Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Couples, who has 64 professional wins, including a 1992 Masters title, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on March 3 and said he was "proud" of Highsmith and also praised his caddie Joseph Lacava, writing:

"What a win for @joehighsmith33! He brought the Bear Trap to its knees @The_Cognizant on a Sunday I will remember forever. I am so proud of this kid and he is on his way now. Also proud of Joseph Lacava. What a great team those two make. See you @TheMasters"

For the unversed, the "Bear Trap" is a three-hole stretch on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort, from holes 15 to 17, and is known for its difficulty. Highsmith scored pars on the 15th and 16th holes in the final round and a birdie on the 17th hole.

Joe Highsmith remained bogey-free to score 7-under 64 in the final round to win the tournament. When asked about his mindset in avoiding mistakes, especially on the 17th hole, where he secured a birdie to create a comfortable lead, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"The putter for sure saved me. Every part of my game was really good today, but I made a lot of long putts. Those are just stuff that doesn't really happen too often, especially on greens like this. But yeah, I felt like I was just really into my stuff and was clear on that, so I was able to block out any of the distractions that usually would get in the way. "

He scored birdies on the 15th hole in the first and third rounds while a bogey in the second round.

Discussing the 15th hole, Highsmith remarked that while it was not too difficult, but he had to be in a good position to navigate any potential struggles it could have otherwise posed.

Joe Highsmith also made history by recording the lowest weekend total in PGA National's history with two consecutive rounds of 7-under 64. The American golfer earned himself an exemption into the Masters tournament at the iconic Augusta National.

Joe Highsmith "can't wait to come back" at the Cognizant Classic

Joe Highsmith came to the tournament with three cuts in the last five starts. In the post-tournament press conference, Highsmith was asked if he'd return to the tournament next year. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Oh, yeah, 100 percent. This is one of my favorite tournaments, regardless. I missed the cut last year and still couldn't wait to come back. But now especially after being my first win, it still doesn't really feel real, but this place is pretty special."

Joe Highsmith joined an exclusive club of players who made the cut on the number and went on to win the tournament. The last player to achieve this feat was Brandt Snedeker nine years ago at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open.

