  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Genesis Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $4M purse?

Genesis Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $4M purse?

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:38 GMT
Genesis Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Genesis Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

The 2025 Genesis Championship concluded on October 26, with Junghwan Lee standing tall as the tournament's winner. Lee fared admirably throughout the event, finishing with a total of 11 under par. His final round was the key to his win, as he shot a fantastic 7 under par and climbed 11 rankings to reach the pinnacle of the leaderboard.

Ad

Not only that, but Junghwan Lee won comfortably, finishing 3 strokes clear of the second-place finishers. Talking about the second place, Nacho Elvira and Laurie Canter finished their campaign tied for second place with a total score of 8 under par. Elvira had previously led the event, but his final round was not very great, ending with an even par.

Talking about the prize distribution, the 2025 Genesis Championship had a large $4 million prize pool. According to the DP World Tour rules, the tournament's champion, Junghwan Lee, would get 18% of the prize fund, or $680,000.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What is the full prize distribution of the 2025 Genesis Championship?

Genesis Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Genesis Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Talking more about the prize distribution of the 2025 Genesis Championship, here's a look at what all the 74 golfers made from the event:

  • 1: Junghwan Lee: $680,000
  • T2: Laurie Canter: $346,000
  • T2: Nacho Elvira: $346,000
  • T4: Yuto Katsuragawa: $169,600
  • T4: Andrea Pavan: $169,600
  • T4: Andy Sullivan: $169,600
  • T7: Angel Ayora: $80,000
  • T7: Seungbin Choi: $80,000
  • T7: Thomas Detry: $80,000
  • T7: Jordan Gumberg: $80,000
  • T7: Mikael Lindberg: $80,000
  • T7: Hideki Matsuyama: $80,000
  • T7: Minhyuk Song: $80,000
  • T14: Kiradech Aphibarnrat: $54,000
  • T14: Rafa Cabrera Bello: $54,000
  • T14: Jorge Campillo: $54,000
  • T14: Baekjun Kim: $54,000
  • T14: Francesco Laporta: $54,000
  • T14: Joost Luiten: $54,000
  • T14: Richard Sterne: $54,000
  • T21: Yongjun Bae: $41,600
  • T21: Alex Fitzpatrick: $41,600
  • T21: Joel Girrbach: $41,600
  • T21: Calum Hill: $41,600
  • T21: Scott Jamieson: $41,600
  • T21: Sadom Kaewkanjana: $41,600
  • T21: Si Woo Kim: $41,600
  • T21: Sanghee Lee: $41,600
  • T21: Haotong Li: $41,600
  • T30: Marcus Armitage: $31,450
  • T30: Eugenio Chacarra: $31,450
  • T30: Garam Jeon: $31,450
  • T30: Jacques Kruyswijk: $31,450
  • T30: Guido Migliozzi: $31,450
  • T30: Ben Schmidt: $31,450
  • T30: Adam Scott: $31,450
  • T30: Johannes Veerman: $31,450
  • T38: Daniel Hillier: $25,600
  • T38: Marcus Kinhult: $25,600
  • T38: Yetaek Lim: $25,600
  • T38: Jacob Skov Olesen: $25,600
  • T42: Ugo Coussaud: $20,800
  • T42: Joe Dean: $20,800
  • T42: Ewen Ferguson: $20,800
  • T42: Sungjae Im: $20,800
  • T42: Kyungnam Kang: $20,800
  • T42: Max Kieffer: $20,800
  • T42: Adrian Otaegui: $20,800
  • T42: Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $20,800
  • T50: Alejandro del Rey: $16,000
  • T50: Junggon Hwang: $16,000
  • T50: Joakim Lagergren: $16,000
  • T50: Tom Vaillant: $16,000
  • T54: Aaron Cockerill: $13,200
  • T54: Casey Jarvis: $13,200
  • T54: Yujun Jung: $13,200
  • T54: MK Kim: $13,200
  • T54: Keita Nakajima: $13,200
  • T54: David Ravetto: $13,200
  • T60: Martin Couvra: $10,800
  • T60: Andrew Johnston: $10,800
  • T60: Dongmin Kim: $10,800
  • T60: Taehoon Ok: $10,800
  • T60: Connor Syme: $10,800
  • T65: Wooyoung Cho: $8,800
  • T65: Dylan Frittelli: $8,800
  • T65: Doyeon Hwang: $8,800
  • T65: Richard Lee: $8,800
  • T65: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $8,800
  • T70: David Micheluzzi: $6,800
  • T70: Doyeob Mun: $6,800
  • 72: Rikuya Hoshino: $6,000
  • 73: Jason Scrivener: $6,000
  • 74: Hongtaek Kim: $6,000
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications