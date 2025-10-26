Genesis Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $4M purse?

The 2025 Genesis Championship concluded on October 26, with Junghwan Lee standing tall as the tournament's winner. Lee fared admirably throughout the event, finishing with a total of 11 under par. His final round was the key to his win, as he shot a fantastic 7 under par and climbed 11 rankings to reach the pinnacle of the leaderboard.
Not only that, but Junghwan Lee won comfortably, finishing 3 strokes clear of the second-place finishers. Talking about the second place, Nacho Elvira and Laurie Canter finished their campaign tied for second place with a total score of 8 under par. Elvira had previously led the event, but his final round was not very great, ending with an even par.
Talking about the prize distribution, the 2025 Genesis Championship had a large $4 million prize pool. According to the DP World Tour rules, the tournament's champion, Junghwan Lee, would get 18% of the prize fund, or $680,000.
What is the full prize distribution of the 2025 Genesis Championship?
Talking more about the prize distribution of the 2025 Genesis Championship, here's a look at what all the 74 golfers made from the event:
- 1: Junghwan Lee: $680,000
- T2: Laurie Canter: $346,000
- T2: Nacho Elvira: $346,000
- T4: Yuto Katsuragawa: $169,600
- T4: Andrea Pavan: $169,600
- T4: Andy Sullivan: $169,600
- T7: Angel Ayora: $80,000
- T7: Seungbin Choi: $80,000
- T7: Thomas Detry: $80,000
- T7: Jordan Gumberg: $80,000
- T7: Mikael Lindberg: $80,000
- T7: Hideki Matsuyama: $80,000
- T7: Minhyuk Song: $80,000
- T14: Kiradech Aphibarnrat: $54,000
- T14: Rafa Cabrera Bello: $54,000
- T14: Jorge Campillo: $54,000
- T14: Baekjun Kim: $54,000
- T14: Francesco Laporta: $54,000
- T14: Joost Luiten: $54,000
- T14: Richard Sterne: $54,000
- T21: Yongjun Bae: $41,600
- T21: Alex Fitzpatrick: $41,600
- T21: Joel Girrbach: $41,600
- T21: Calum Hill: $41,600
- T21: Scott Jamieson: $41,600
- T21: Sadom Kaewkanjana: $41,600
- T21: Si Woo Kim: $41,600
- T21: Sanghee Lee: $41,600
- T21: Haotong Li: $41,600
- T30: Marcus Armitage: $31,450
- T30: Eugenio Chacarra: $31,450
- T30: Garam Jeon: $31,450
- T30: Jacques Kruyswijk: $31,450
- T30: Guido Migliozzi: $31,450
- T30: Ben Schmidt: $31,450
- T30: Adam Scott: $31,450
- T30: Johannes Veerman: $31,450
- T38: Daniel Hillier: $25,600
- T38: Marcus Kinhult: $25,600
- T38: Yetaek Lim: $25,600
- T38: Jacob Skov Olesen: $25,600
- T42: Ugo Coussaud: $20,800
- T42: Joe Dean: $20,800
- T42: Ewen Ferguson: $20,800
- T42: Sungjae Im: $20,800
- T42: Kyungnam Kang: $20,800
- T42: Max Kieffer: $20,800
- T42: Adrian Otaegui: $20,800
- T42: Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $20,800
- T50: Alejandro del Rey: $16,000
- T50: Junggon Hwang: $16,000
- T50: Joakim Lagergren: $16,000
- T50: Tom Vaillant: $16,000
- T54: Aaron Cockerill: $13,200
- T54: Casey Jarvis: $13,200
- T54: Yujun Jung: $13,200
- T54: MK Kim: $13,200
- T54: Keita Nakajima: $13,200
- T54: David Ravetto: $13,200
- T60: Martin Couvra: $10,800
- T60: Andrew Johnston: $10,800
- T60: Dongmin Kim: $10,800
- T60: Taehoon Ok: $10,800
- T60: Connor Syme: $10,800
- T65: Wooyoung Cho: $8,800
- T65: Dylan Frittelli: $8,800
- T65: Doyeon Hwang: $8,800
- T65: Richard Lee: $8,800
- T65: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $8,800
- T70: David Micheluzzi: $6,800
- T70: Doyeob Mun: $6,800
- 72: Rikuya Hoshino: $6,000
- 73: Jason Scrivener: $6,000
- 74: Hongtaek Kim: $6,000