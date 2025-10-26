Genesis Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $4M purse?

The 2025 Genesis Championship concluded on October 26, with Junghwan Lee standing tall as the tournament's winner. Lee fared admirably throughout the event, finishing with a total of 11 under par. His final round was the key to his win, as he shot a fantastic 7 under par and climbed 11 rankings to reach the pinnacle of the leaderboard.

Not only that, but Junghwan Lee won comfortably, finishing 3 strokes clear of the second-place finishers. Talking about the second place, Nacho Elvira and Laurie Canter finished their campaign tied for second place with a total score of 8 under par. Elvira had previously led the event, but his final round was not very great, ending with an even par.

Talking about the prize distribution, the 2025 Genesis Championship had a large $4 million prize pool. According to the DP World Tour rules, the tournament's champion, Junghwan Lee, would get 18% of the prize fund, or $680,000.

What is the full prize distribution of the 2025 Genesis Championship?

Talking more about the prize distribution of the 2025 Genesis Championship, here's a look at what all the 74 golfers made from the event:

1: Junghwan Lee: $680,000

T2: Laurie Canter: $346,000

T2: Nacho Elvira: $346,000

T4: Yuto Katsuragawa: $169,600

T4: Andrea Pavan: $169,600

T4: Andy Sullivan: $169,600

T7: Angel Ayora: $80,000

T7: Seungbin Choi: $80,000

T7: Thomas Detry: $80,000

T7: Jordan Gumberg: $80,000

T7: Mikael Lindberg: $80,000

T7: Hideki Matsuyama: $80,000

T7: Minhyuk Song: $80,000

T14: Kiradech Aphibarnrat: $54,000

T14: Rafa Cabrera Bello: $54,000

T14: Jorge Campillo: $54,000

T14: Baekjun Kim: $54,000

T14: Francesco Laporta: $54,000

T14: Joost Luiten: $54,000

T14: Richard Sterne: $54,000

T21: Yongjun Bae: $41,600

T21: Alex Fitzpatrick: $41,600

T21: Joel Girrbach: $41,600

T21: Calum Hill: $41,600

T21: Scott Jamieson: $41,600

T21: Sadom Kaewkanjana: $41,600

T21: Si Woo Kim: $41,600

T21: Sanghee Lee: $41,600

T21: Haotong Li: $41,600

T30: Marcus Armitage: $31,450

T30: Eugenio Chacarra: $31,450

T30: Garam Jeon: $31,450

T30: Jacques Kruyswijk: $31,450

T30: Guido Migliozzi: $31,450

T30: Ben Schmidt: $31,450

T30: Adam Scott: $31,450

T30: Johannes Veerman: $31,450

T38: Daniel Hillier: $25,600

T38: Marcus Kinhult: $25,600

T38: Yetaek Lim: $25,600

T38: Jacob Skov Olesen: $25,600

T42: Ugo Coussaud: $20,800

T42: Joe Dean: $20,800

T42: Ewen Ferguson: $20,800

T42: Sungjae Im: $20,800

T42: Kyungnam Kang: $20,800

T42: Max Kieffer: $20,800

T42: Adrian Otaegui: $20,800

T42: Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $20,800

T50: Alejandro del Rey: $16,000

T50: Junggon Hwang: $16,000

T50: Joakim Lagergren: $16,000

T50: Tom Vaillant: $16,000

T54: Aaron Cockerill: $13,200

T54: Casey Jarvis: $13,200

T54: Yujun Jung: $13,200

T54: MK Kim: $13,200

T54: Keita Nakajima: $13,200

T54: David Ravetto: $13,200

T60: Martin Couvra: $10,800

T60: Andrew Johnston: $10,800

T60: Dongmin Kim: $10,800

T60: Taehoon Ok: $10,800

T60: Connor Syme: $10,800

T65: Wooyoung Cho: $8,800

T65: Dylan Frittelli: $8,800

T65: Doyeon Hwang: $8,800

T65: Richard Lee: $8,800

T65: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $8,800

T70: David Micheluzzi: $6,800

T70: Doyeob Mun: $6,800

72: Rikuya Hoshino: $6,000

73: Jason Scrivener: $6,000

74: Hongtaek Kim: $6,000

