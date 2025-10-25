Genesis Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times & pairings explored

This year's Genesis Championship is just eighteen holes away from completion. The DP World Tour event at Woo Jeong Hills in South Korea saw two golfers taking up the leader's spot. After moving day, Mikael Lindberg and Nacho Elvira are jointly headlining the tournament.

In the third round of the 2025 Genesis Championship, Lindberg went 4 under par 67 to climb up 14 places in the leaderboard. He carded six birdies and two bogeys on Saturday. On the other hand, Elvira secured a 2 under par 69 in Round 3. The golfer carded five birdies, one bogey and one double bogey.

For the final round of this year's Genesis Championship, both of them will tee off alongside Andy Sullivan at 11.30 am (local time). Before them, Alex Fitzpatrick will start playing at 11.19 am (local time). For the fourth round, Fitzpatrick has been officially paired up with Haotong Li and Yuto Katsuragawa. All three of them are currently tied for the third.

Thomas Detry secured a T7 after his 2 under par score in 2025 Genesis Championship Round 3. For the final eighteen holes, the golfer is paired up with Hideki Matsuyama and Ga-Ram Jeon. Their group will be teeing off at 11:08 am (local time) on Sunday, October 25.

The round will be started by the pair of Joakim Lagergren and Hongtaek Kim, who will tee off at 7 am (local time). Following them, the second pair for the final Genesis Championship round, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Yujun Jung, will tee off at 7:10 am (local time).

2025 Genesis Championship Final Round 4 tee times & official pairings:

Here's a detailed look at all the tee times and official pairings of this year's Genesis Championship Round 4. Take a look (all timings local):

7.00 am: Joakim Lagergren, Hongtaek Kim

7.10 am: Yujun Jung, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

7.20 am: Joe Dean, Rikuya Hoshino, Yetaek Lim

7.30 am: Dongmin Kim, Richard T Lee, Maximilian Kieffer

7.40 am: Taehoon Ok, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Hillier

7.51 am: Scott Jamieson, David Micheluzzi, Doyeon Hwang

8.02 am: Alejandro Del Rey, David Ravetto, Casey Jarvis

8.13 am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Connor Syme, Dylan Frittelli

8.24 am: Aaron Cockerill, Kyungnam Kang, Jorge Campillo

8.40 am: Sungjae Im, MK Kim, Junggon Hwang

8.51 am: Johannes Veerman, Baekjun Kim, Joost Luiten

9.02 am: Doyeob Mun, Marcus Armitage, Adrian Otaegui

9.13 am: Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant, Andrea Pavan

9.24 am: Guido Migliozzi, Calum Hill, Joel Girrbach

9.35 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Sanghee Lee, Ben Schmidt

9.46 am: Martin Couvra, Ugo Coussaud, Minhuyk Song

9.57 am: Yongjun Bae, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Jacques Kruyswijk

10.13 am: Ewen Ferguson, Jordan Gumberg, Keita Nakajima

10.24 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Scrivener, Marcus Kinhult

10.35 am: Junghwan Lee, Angel Ayora, Laurie Canter

10.46 am: Richard Sterne, Si Woo Kim, Eugenio Chacarra

10.57 am: Adam Scott, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Seungbin Choi

11.08 am: Thomas Detry, Hideki Matsuyama, Ga-Ram Jeon

11.19 am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, Yuto Katsuragawa

11.30 am: Andy Sullivan, Nacho Elvira, Mikael Lindberg

