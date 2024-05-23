“Going into disguise” – Fans 'roast' Scottie Scheffler as he ‘cleans up’ and adopts a new look after the arrest

Fans on social media reacted to Scottie Scheffler's new look after his arrest and subsequent release last week. Scheffler was detained before the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Four criminal offences were levied against the World No. 1. The markedly serious offences include second-degree assault of a police officer and third-degree criminal mischief. Two minor offences are reckless driving and disobeying traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler was released an hour after being taken into custody. He returned to Valhalla and continued his second round at the year's second Major.

Now, Scottie Scheffler has changed his look after the incident. He was seen in a fresh clean-shaven look at Colonial Golf Club during practice before the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

NUCLRGOLF shared the news on its X account with the caption:

"In the aftermath of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, he has shaved his beard. The world #1 is sporting a clean look at the @CSChallengeFW as he awaits the upcoming announcement from Louisville Police."

Fans wasted no time cracking jokes on the situation, with many poking fun at Scheffler's attempt to "go into disguise" and "run" following the arrest. Some said that Scheffler was taking control of his life while some said that his wife asked him to shave.

The fan reactions are as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He is gonna go on the run, gotta look different from the mug shot," a fan wrote.

"Take away his passport!!!! He’s gonna run!!" another commented.

"lol someone told him he needed to get back in control and shave the beard. Unreal," one fan suggested.

When will Louisville Metro PD give an update on Scottie Scheffler's charges?

Scottie Scheffler's arraignment was due on 21 May but has now been postponed to Monday, 3 June. Recently, in a statement posted by the Louisville Metro Police Department, it announced that a press conference would be conducted by Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg regarding the case.

The update will be given on Thursday, 23 May at 11.30 am. The press conference can be watched live on Golf Channel followed by a reaction on Golf Central.

Expand Tweet

In an interview, Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said (via BBC):

"The internal investigation is still ongoing. Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to protocol. The department intends to provide an additional update on the investigation on Thursday, 23 May."

The incident invloved Detective Bryan Gillis and Scottie Scheffler. All video footage regarding the matter will be released by the Louisville Police Department with the update.

Earlier, Louisville's Mayor had said (via Golf Digest):

"I think that’s critically important that we do that [investigate], not just in high profile events like took place on Friday, but on a regular basis. And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken."

Scottie Scheffler talked about the incident in a previous press conference and simply said it was all a misunderstanding.