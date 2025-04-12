Golf community notices Bryson DeChambeau’s media blackout as Scottie Scheffler’s Augusta stay makes headlines

Bryson DeChambeau has made an incredible start to the 2025 Masters. However, it hasn't been a cake walk for the LIV golfer as he has been grinding on the practice range for hours before and after his rounds.

The defending champion Scottie Scheffler was also seen hitting a few balls after round two, which made headlines.

Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, wasn't mentioned by the media as much despite also staying back and practicing hard after day one. The golf community noticed this, and a few people called out what they claimed was unfair coverage.

"Bryson was the last guy on the range last night. Nobody tweeted about it. Scottie is last on the range tonight and all of the sudden he’s the hardest working man in golf 🤦‍♀️🤣," a user wrote.

"Bryson did this Thursday night and it was silent," another user commented.

Continuing further, a fan claimed this was the Bryson effect.

"Bryson did this 2x in a row! Hey!" a fan commented.

"The Bryson effect!" a fan wrote.

"Whoever runs this [site] are starting to feel the Bryson LIV effect. They obviously have not done their homework in seeing how not only that Bryson has changed, but his YouTube channel has taken off. He's the people's champion," a user commented.

"When @brysondech does this, he gets called all sorts of names," a fan believes.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is just a stroke behind the leader, Rory McIlroy (as of this writing), having just started his penultimate round at The Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau reveals what he was working on the practice range after round one

Bryson DeChambeau was hitting balls on the range even after 8 PM on Thursday after carding -3 for the day. During the post-round press conference on Friday, the Crushers GC skipper talked about it and the thing that he was working on.

"Yeah, it was just my iron play, trying to get my stock draw in there," DeChambeau said. "Felt like I was leaving the face open a little bit. So worked on some sequencing stuff, some face angle stuff, and actually found the golf swing more on the golf course today. So I don't think I will be practicing as much tonight, but I'll put a little bit of effort in, like normal," DeChambeau revealed via ASAP Sports)

The two-time major championship winner carded five birdies and a bogey on day two to remain in solo second spot with a score of -7. He described his round two in the post-round press conference and said he was hitting it a lot better.

"Yeah, I was hitting it a lot better today, and there's just a few moments where, like on 10, I kind of got out of whack, and I was able to save this round with my wedges and some huge key putts," DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Justin Rose for the third round of the 2025 Masters.

