Golf fans react to internet prank on Michael Block playing in the Masters - “I hate April 1st”; “He's going to somehow ace 12”

Fans have reacted to a viral claim that said that last year's majors sensation Michael Block is back in the major tournaments this year. It would have been his second appearance on one of golf's biggest stages.

Augusta National has been free flowing with special invites this year, but it doesn't appear as if they sent one to Block. They offered three to other players, the most they have had in a single year, but Block is not among them. The post circulated on April Fool's Day, a holiday known for its jokes.

Block put on a show at the PGA Championship, sinking a hole in one and finishing T15 among the world's best competitors on one of its biggest stages. Despite the report from the above account, he won't be returning to that stage at Augusta this year.

Fans saw the prank and had their say. Some of them believed it, while others lamented the holiday in its entirety.

"He's going to somehow ace 12," tweeted one.

Another chimed in:

"I hate April 1st"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Some fans saw right through it. A lot of information given out on Apr. 1 has to be taken with a grain of salt. Even though Block played in the PGA Championship last year, he's not in line for a trip to the Masters in 2024 despite the aforementioned viral claim.

Michael Block feels he's not cut out for PGA Tour despite major play

Michael Block has only played in one major tournament

Michael Block did not get invited to Augusta National, but that doesn't change the fact that he played and performed rather admirably last year in the PGA Championship.

That level of competition was steep, and it was eye-opening for him. As a result, the golfer doesn't have aspirations of becoming a professional on the PGA Tour. Via Golf Digest, Block believes the quality of play in that major means he's not cut out for tour life. He said:

"That's how good these guys on the tour are. That's 14 guys still beat me, and I brought my A+ game all around.

"So, that's why I'm not on the PGA Tour. I don't want to be that guy, I don't want to have my A+ game and still finish 15th. If I have my A+ game against club professionals, I'm going to win."

Michael Block put together, in his estimation, the tournament of his life, but it was "only" good enough to tie for 15th, and he eventually shot one over par. If that's his best, he doesn't believe he can make it on tour.

He plays in tournaments but isn't aiming to be a full time participant. He appeared in the Farmers Insurance Open among others but is only a fleeting player because in his own eyes, he doesn't have it in him.