Golf Insider turns up the heat on PGA Tour's newest rookie with bold Ryder Cup prediction

The 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup could include Luke Clanton, as predicted by Brentley Romine on his official X profile on March 01, 2025. The Golf Insider recently dropped this hot take while discussing the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The sportswriter dropped the name of Clanton, a PGA Tour rookie. Romine has been a golf reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel and uses X to connect with fans. On Saturday, he shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown at Bethpage Black. He said:

"Hot take: Luke Clanton will be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year at Bethpage. The Americans countering with their own Ludvig. Will pair with Daniel Berger for 2 points."

Clanton recently made the cut in the 2025 Cognizant Classic, earning him a PGA Tour card. At the end of Round 2, the young junior from Florida State University is tied for 10th on the leaderboard. Clanton shot a 5-under 66 in the final round, carding four consecutive birdies on the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth holes.

His inclusion on the U.S. Ryder Cup team may be a possibility, as Clanton was able to use his PGA Tour privileges at PGA National. He earned his tour card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. The initiative awards points for various accomplishments, including making the cut in PGA Tour events.

With the possibility of being selected for Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup, Clanton talked about the experience of earning the tour card (quoted by Golf Monthly):

"Yeah, it's been awesome. From the missed cuts to playing well to everything being out here, it's amazing. I kind of said it again, I think this is my fourth start out here, and it feels good to get it done now," Clanton was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly.

"I got that question asked about 19 points a ton, and it was kind of nerve-racking, everyone saying to get your Tour card, which I love, and the support has been amazing."

Everything you need to know about Ryder Cup 2025

The next venue for this biennial golf contest takes place at the course where a sign on the 1st hole reads:

"The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. This is the same course that hosted the 2019 PGA Championship and has twice hosted the U.S. Open. The Ryder Cup will take place between September 26 and 28.

After a 16.5-11.5 victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome last time. Team Europe, led by former world number one Luke Donald, will defend their title against Team USA and their captain Keegan Bradley.

After the pandemic in 2020, the Ryder Cup changed its schedule to odd-numbered years starting in 2023. Although this alternate men's golf competition has no prize money for its professional participants, the PGA of America did declare something. According to them, Team USA players, including Bradley, will receive $500,000 - $300,000 meant for charity and another $200,000 not to be directed to charity.

