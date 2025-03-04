Golf world reacts to Xander Schauffele's TGL team account's "outrageous" dig at Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy was trolled after his performance on Monday in TGL. The pro golfer and his team got eliminated from the competition as the final four teams ascended to the playoffs. One of his putts was subject to some trolling from New York GC.

On March 3, there were two matches at the SoFi Center before the playoffs. Los Angeles GC defeated The Bay GC and Boston Common GC fell short in its contest against New York GC. McIlroy also suffered an unexpected mishap while trying to do a routine putt.

The contest on Monday was at a tough 0-0 stage when the TGL co-founder failed to score his putt. The rival team's social media handle was quick to jump in and leverage that moment. Sharing the sequence of the missed putt, NYGC trolled McIlroy by drawing reference to his heartbreak at the 2024 U.S. Open. McIlroy missed two putts at the Pinehurst Course and lost out on the title to Bryson DeChambeau.

"Didn't know we were playing Pinehurst..."

Fans were quick to jump into the conversation in the comments section of NYGC's X post.

"This is outrageous," someone commented.

"Oh my, so evil. give the admin a raise," a fan demanded.

"Man, I know it’s Boston but this is cold," someone commented below the post for Rory McIlroy.

"LIV must hire whoever runs this account," someone wrote.

"Well there it is Rory is ready for the Masters," a fan decided to pitch in.

Rory McIlroy shares thoughts on TGL's future

Rory McIlroy's team recently got knocked out from the playoffs of the debut season of TGL. After the match, the Northern Irish golfer talked about the simulator golf league and it's future. The first season of TGL is all set to come to an end with the semifinals on March 17 and 18, and the final on March 1, 2, and 3 (if necessary).

"I think that's the cool thing about this, as well, is you've got the semifinals in a couple weeks' time and then the final and then it's gone for nine months. Hopefully by the time January rolls around again, people are excited to watch it," Rory McIlroy said via Irish Star.

While talking about the league's next season, McIlroy appeared confident about its future. Furthermore, he talked about the majors as well.

"After the next few weeks, we'll let the major championship season kick in and obviously have people be super interested in that."

"But January, February, March when there's not a ton going on at nighttime, especially up in the northeast, I think it's a fun thing for people to be able to sit down and watch on a Monday and Tuesday night."

Rory McIlroy will be teeing off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard this week. Last year, he tied for 21st, finishing 1-under.

