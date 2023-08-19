A golfer named Blade Kurilich astonished the golfing world with his remarkable performance in a regular match with the crew at Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise Arizona. Earlier this week, Kurilich carded two aces in a regular tournament.

His first hole-in-one came on the third hole and four holes before carding another ace on the seventh. Hole-in-one is pretty common in golf matches. However, two in a single round is very rare.

According to the National Hole-in-one Registry, the odds of a player making an ace in 12000 to 1 and two aces in a round are 67 million to 1. Blade Kurilich amazed people with his incredible performance.

The golfer played with a 9-iron to card two aces. Speaking about his golf gear, Kurilich said via USA Today Sports:

"That club will be getting framed once I get a new set. I hit just a stock 9-iron and actually dunked it straight in the hole on the fly. I didn’t know it at the time but heard the pin rattle from the tee box. When I got up there I saw where the ball actually took a chunk out of the cup before I saw the ball in the hole.”

Blade Kurilich is a former basketball player who is now exploring his career in the golf industry. He worked in Denver in the finance department but recently shifted to Scottdale with his fiance to pursue his career in golf.

It is pertinent to note that Kurilich has never scored a hole-in-one before adding two this week.

Blade Kurilich's performances on US Am Tour

According to BlueGolf.com, Blade Kurilich plays on the US Am Tour and has played in 12 events so far. He won one event, finished second twice, and five times in third place.

Kurilich last played at the We-Ko-Pa Tour Championship and played two rounds of 70-77 to finish with a total of 147.

Here are the results of all the events, Blade played far:

We-Ko-Pa Tour Championship

Venue: WE-KO-PA GC - CHOLLA

Date: Aug 12 - Aug 13

Score: 70-77--147

Result: 1

Kierland Resort Open

Venue: KIERLAND GC - I/M

Date: Jul 23

Score: 71

Position: 3

Phoenix [email protected] Golf Club

Venue: RAVEN GC

Date: Jul 9

Score: 72

Position: T2

Camelback Challenge

Venue: CAMELBACK GC- PADRE

Date: Jun 25

Score: 78

Position: 3

TPC Champions Challenge

Venue: TPC SCOTTSDALE- CHAMPIONS

Date: Jun 4

Score: 70

Result: 2

Arrowhead CC Open

Venue: ARROWHEAD CC

Date: Apr 3

Score: 85

Position: T7

Golf Club Estrella Shootout

Venue: GOLF CLUB OF ESTRELLA

Date: Feb 19

Score: 74

Position: 3

East Valley Championship

Venue: LONE TREE GC

Date: Feb 5

Score: 74

Position: T3

Longbow Classic

Venue: LONGBOW GOLF CLUB

Date; Jan 22

Score: 75

Position: 3

West Valley Championship

Venue: VERRADO GC - FOUNDER'S

Date: Jan 8

Score: 78

Position: T7

Papago Championship

Venue: PAPAGO GC

Date: Dec 18

Score: 77

Position: 4

Legacy Challenge

Venue: THE LEGACY GOLF RESORT

Date: Nov 27

Score: 80

Position: 6