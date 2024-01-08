"Good comeback story" - Fans react to Chris Kirk winning The Sentry 2024 in Hawaii

Chris Kirk fired a bogey-free 8-under 65 on Sunday, January 7, to claim the Sentry 2024, the first event of this PGA Tour season. He aggregated at 29 under to beat Sahith Theegala by one stroke.
The Sentry 2024 was Kirk's second win since overcoming alcohol, something he battled with for a long time. Last year, he claimed the Honda Classic and finished 41st in the FedEx Cup to qualify for all the Signature events this season. Now he has won the season opener to bag a $3.6 million.
Fans online extended their praises for Kirk's historic win at the Sentry. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"good comeback story "
"Good end to the first full week of the new year, well played to every golfer in Kapalua this week, especially to our winning player Chris Kirk. Looking forward to how the rest of the season is gonna pan out."
"Well deserved win by Kirk against a strong line up of golfers in the tournament. Congratulations Kirk."
"So happy for Chris Kirk !!! ... he so deserves this win !!"
"Congrats well-deserved amazing golf today"
"Great win for a great guy!"
"This is horrible for PGA… sad, but PGA is dead"
"Thanx LIV for the 3.6mil"
"Solid win for Kirk and his story is a good one. Locks up exempt status for a couple of years now so he can relax and just go out and play. I would guess it gives him more comfort in preparing for the majors."
"Awesome…you gotta love Chris Kirk…Congrats!!"
How much did each player win at the Sentry 2024?
Here's the complete payout for Sentry 2024:
- 1. Chris Kirk: $3.6 million
- 2. Sahith Theegala: $2.16 million
- 3. Jordan Spieth: $1.36 million
- 4. Ben An: $975,000
- T5. Sungjae Im: $690,500
- T5. Brian Harman: $690,500
- T5. J.T. Poston: $690,500
- T5. Collin Morikawa: $690,500
- T5. Scottie Scheffler: $690,500
- T10. Jason Day: $530,000
- T5. Xander Schauffele: $530,000
- T12. Sepp Straka: $450,000
- T12. Patrick Cantlay: $450,000
- T14. Adam Hadwin: $320,250
- T14. Eric Cole: $320,250
- T14. Patrick Rodgers: $320,250
- T14. Tyrrell Hatton: $320,250
- T14. Max Homa: $320,250
- T14. Matt Fitzpatrick: $320,250
- T14. Harris English: $320,250
- T14. Akshay Bhatia: $320,250
- T22. Erik van Rooyen: $220,000
- T22. Luke List: $220,000
- T22. Viktor Hovland: $220,000
- T25. Taylor Moore: $170,750
- T25. Si Woo Kim: $170,750
- T25. Nico Echavarria: $170,750
- T25. Mackenzie Hughes: $170,750
- T29. Lucas Glover: $140,500
- T29. Kurt Kitayama: $140,500
- T29. Adam Schenk: $140,500
- T29. Wyndham Clark: $140,500
- T33. Adam Svensson: $113,000
- T33. Sam Burns: $113,000
- T33. Brendon Todd: $113,000
- T33. Corey Conners: $113,000
- T33. Cameron Young: $113,000
- T38. Tony Finau: $96,000
- T38. Tom Hoge: $96,000
- T40. Matt Wallace: $86,000
- T40. Andrew Putnam: $86,000
- T40. Justin Rose: $86,000
- T43. Emiliano Grillo: $76,000
- T43. Denny McCarthy: $76,000
- T45. Keegan Bradley: $68,000
- T45. Tom Kim: $68,000
- T47. Tommy Fleetwood: $62,000
- T47. Nick Hardy: $62,000
- T47. Ludvig Aberg: $62,000
- T50. Camilo Villegas: $57,500
- T50. Seamus Power: $57,500
- T52. Nick Taylor: $54,500
- T52. Russell Henley: $54,500
- T52. Cam Davis: $54,500
- T52. Davis Riley: $54,500
- 56. Rickie Fowler: $52,000
- 57. Lee Hodges: $51,000
- 58. Hideki Matsuyama: $50,500
- 59. Vincent Norrman: $50,000
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
Be the first one to comment
GIF
Comment in moderation