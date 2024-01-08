"Good comeback story" - Fans react to Chris Kirk winning The Sentry 2024 in Hawaii

Chris Kirk fired a bogey-free 8-under 65 on Sunday, January 7, to claim the Sentry 2024, the first event of this PGA Tour season. He aggregated at 29 under to beat Sahith Theegala by one stroke.

The Sentry 2024 was Kirk's second win since overcoming alcohol, something he battled with for a long time. Last year, he claimed the Honda Classic and finished 41st in the FedEx Cup to qualify for all the Signature events this season. Now he has won the season opener to bag a $3.6 million.

Fans online extended their praises for Kirk's historic win at the Sentry. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"good comeback story "

"Good end to the first full week of the new year, well played to every golfer in Kapalua this week, especially to our winning player Chris Kirk. Looking forward to how the rest of the season is gonna pan out."

"Well deserved win by Kirk against a strong line up of golfers in the tournament. Congratulations Kirk."

"So happy for Chris Kirk !!! ... he so deserves this win !!"

"Congrats well-deserved amazing golf today"

"Great win for a great guy!"

"This is horrible for PGA… sad, but PGA is dead"

"Thanx LIV for the 3.6mil"

"Solid win for Kirk and his story is a good one. Locks up exempt status for a couple of years now so he can relax and just go out and play. I would guess it gives him more comfort in preparing for the majors."

"Awesome…you gotta love Chris Kirk…Congrats!!"

How much did each player win at the Sentry 2024?

Here's the complete payout for Sentry 2024:

1. Chris Kirk: $3.6 million

2. Sahith Theegala: $2.16 million

3. Jordan Spieth: $1.36 million

4. Ben An: $975,000

T5. Sungjae Im: $690,500

T5. Brian Harman: $690,500

T5. J.T. Poston: $690,500

T5. Collin Morikawa: $690,500

T5. Scottie Scheffler: $690,500

T10. Jason Day: $530,000

T5. Xander Schauffele: $530,000

T12. Sepp Straka: $450,000

T12. Patrick Cantlay: $450,000

T14. Adam Hadwin: $320,250

T14. Eric Cole: $320,250

T14. Patrick Rodgers: $320,250

T14. Tyrrell Hatton: $320,250

T14. Max Homa: $320,250

T14. Matt Fitzpatrick: $320,250

T14. Harris English: $320,250

T14. Akshay Bhatia: $320,250

T22. Erik van Rooyen: $220,000

T22. Luke List: $220,000

T22. Viktor Hovland: $220,000

T25. Taylor Moore: $170,750

T25. Si Woo Kim: $170,750

T25. Nico Echavarria: $170,750

T25. Mackenzie Hughes: $170,750

T29. Lucas Glover: $140,500

T29. Kurt Kitayama: $140,500

T29. Adam Schenk: $140,500

T29. Wyndham Clark: $140,500

T33. Adam Svensson: $113,000

T33. Sam Burns: $113,000

T33. Brendon Todd: $113,000

T33. Corey Conners: $113,000

T33. Cameron Young: $113,000

T38. Tony Finau: $96,000

T38. Tom Hoge: $96,000

T40. Matt Wallace: $86,000

T40. Andrew Putnam: $86,000

T40. Justin Rose: $86,000

T43. Emiliano Grillo: $76,000

T43. Denny McCarthy: $76,000

T45. Keegan Bradley: $68,000

T45. Tom Kim: $68,000

T47. Tommy Fleetwood: $62,000

T47. Nick Hardy: $62,000

T47. Ludvig Aberg: $62,000

T50. Camilo Villegas: $57,500

T50. Seamus Power: $57,500

T52. Nick Taylor: $54,500

T52. Russell Henley: $54,500

T52. Cam Davis: $54,500

T52. Davis Riley: $54,500

56. Rickie Fowler: $52,000

57. Lee Hodges: $51,000

58. Hideki Matsuyama: $50,500

59. Vincent Norrman: $50,000