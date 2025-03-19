"Great golf", "Who cares?" - Jon Rahm's insane LIV Golf record has fans divided on social media 

Jon Rahm recently set a historic record of 21 consecutive under par LIV Golf rounds. Rahm achieved this feat by finishing his final round at the LIV Golf Singapore event with a 67 on Sunday, March 16.

In the second round of the Singapore event, Rahm had equalled Bryson DeChambeau's record of most consecutive under par rounds with 20. The former began the event with a first-round 67, which included six birdies and two bogeys. His second-round 70, featuring three birdies and two bogeys, resulted in him tying DeChambeau's record.

Then, in the third round of the LIV Golf Singapore event, the Spaniard carded six birdies and two bogeys. The league took to it's X account to celebrate Rahm's magnificent record.

Fans were quick to express their opinions on Rahm's insane LIV Golf record in the comment section.

"Great golf! It’s a shame not many people even know about it."

"Another green jacket???" one fan wondered.

Since, LIV Golf has three-round tournaments as opposed to PGA Tour's four-round format, many fans criticised the record.

"For what? Who cares? Minor leagues."

"No question he’s a great golfer but he’s playing in 3 round exhibition tournaments that are made for TV. The stats from LIV will never be compared to the PGA Tour because of this. LIV has cost him a top 50 OWGR. He’s a top 10 easy. LIV is ruining the game in my opinion." one fan wrote.

"It’s only 12 in a row. Unless the Dubai Desert Classic plays at a par of 78 in January." another commented.

"GREAT exhibition Jon!" one fan had a sarcastic take.

Jon Rahm's consistent run on the breakaway league had begun almost eight months back at the LIV Golf UK event where he had finished 8-under 63 to secure his maiden LIV Golf title. He had joined the Saudi-backed circuit in 2024. In his rookie year itself, he was crowned the Individual Champion of the Year.

What was Jon Rahm's final rank at LIV Golf Singapore?

Jon Rahm at the LIV Golf Singapore event - First Round (Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm finished T5 at the LIV Golf Singapore event last week. He carded a total score of 9-under to tie with Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Sebastian Munoz and Cameron Tringale.

Joaquin Niemann won the Singapore stop after recording a total score of 17-under. 2024 Singapore champion Brooks Koepka finished as the runner-up with 12-under. Ben Campbell came third after carding 11-under. Notably, LIV Golf will fly to Miami for their next stop in early April.

