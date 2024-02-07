“Greg Norman lied” – Fans react to Carlos Ortiz’s claims that players were ‘promised’ OWGR points by LIV Golf before signing

LIV golfer Carlos Ortiz has claimed that they were promised OWGR points when they signed up for the league.

Ortiz joined LIV Golf in the opening season and spent two years with Fireballs GC before switching to Torque GC last December. He was ranked 115th when he decided to move to the Saudi-backed circuit, and now he ranks 1,229th in the world.

The 32-year-old Mexican had finished 13th and 15th in the last two seasons on the LIV and won the Tucson event last year. But that wasn't reflected in his rankings as the LIV events are barred from OWGR points.

Speaking on the situation, Ortiz stated that they were promised OWGR points in the future.

"They definitely said that we were gonna get them. We haven’t got them. But I just feel that people have to recognise that there is good players here, you know," he said.

Ortiz's statements received mixed responses from the fans on social media, and many accused LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman of lying to him.

Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Greg Norman lied," one fan commented.

"Not Complicated, No points for LIV events means you don’t have a true rating of Pro Golfers and everything based on OWGR has a bid asterick," another chimed in.

"If LIV golfers want world ranking points than go to a 4 round format like the rest of the pros," one fan claimed.

How did Carlos Ortiz perform in the 2023 season?

Here's a look at Carlos Ortiz's performance in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T7

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T2-y

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): T8

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T36

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T19

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): T30

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): T12

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T14

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): T31

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): T7

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T17

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): 1

PGA Tour:

U.S. Open (Los Angeles Country Club): Missed Cut

The 32-year-old Mexican golfer finished 43rd in last week's event at Mayakoba. He will next compete at LIV Golf Las Vegas, which begins on Thursday, February 8.