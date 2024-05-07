NBC announced on Monday that Brandel Chamblee, as a broadcaster will join leading golf commentary by Dan Hicks for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Reacting to the news, fans have compared Brandel Chamblee to Johnny Miller, who he will replace on NBC Sports. Chamblee himself said in an interview (via Golfweek):

“It’s just not going to look good no matter who you are because Johnny was a god at that role, and I think that was probably – it’s going to be troubling for anybody in that role.”

Golf fans reacted to this latest news on X (formerly Twitter) by commenting:

"Guess I'll be watching it on mute"

Another user remarked:

"Ugh. Brandel. Guy only cares about further dividing the sport"

Yet another fan said:

"Siri- tell me how to ruin our nation's best golf tournament?? "answer is above"."

Below are a few more fan reactions to the announcement:

"Listening to Brandel talk has zero interest to me. They wonder why ratings are down'' said @sarkseason4.

"I guess only good thing is there are sooo many commercials won't have to hear Brandel too much- still not watching," said @docphilly2023.

"Is @NBCSports trying to get me to not watch the U.S. Open? Maybe it's time for me to throw my small pebble into the, boycott the majors, ocean." said @tphybrid.

Brandel Chamblee, the lead analyst for U.S.Open

The 61-year-old, who was a Golf channel analyst, will now be a lead analyst for NBC during the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst as announced by NBC. During the "prime hours," the channel will use a four-man booth, with Chamblee serving as an analyst on even-numbered holes alongside Dan Hicks. Mike Tirico and Brad Faxon will handle the odd-numbered holes.

Bradley Chamblee at the Irish Legends (Image via Getty)

The Executive producer and president of the production, Sam Flood, had confirmed this team before the Masters. He said (via golfdigest);

“This year we began utilizing an odd/even system of hole assignments for our commentator pairings. Our new approach lets our play-by-play announcers give more context for what’s happening while creating more opportunities for our analysts and on-course reporters to engage with each other and break down the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ before and after each moment.”

Brandel Chamblee had become a regular guest on Golf Channel's "Live From" show during the Majors. As per the announcement by NBC, Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will provide tournament coverage similar to the Players Championship in March.