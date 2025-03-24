‘Gutted’ Justin Thomas gets candid about TGL final after Valspar Championship loss

Justin Thomas had a narrow loss at the 2025 Valspar Championship. Despite the setback, the 31-year-old has quickly shifted focus to the upcoming TGL finale.

Thomas was three shots ahead of Viktor Hovland after 13 holes in the final round at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. However, he faced difficulty in the final three holes also known as 'Snake Pit'. He scored two bogeys on the 16th and 18th hole, losing to Hovland by a single stroke.

After the tournament, Thomas shared pictures from the event on his Instagram page and wrote:

"There’s nothing better than battling for a win. Naturally, I am gutted about the finish, but I’m proud of the golf I played this weekend to be there. Onward and upward. Time to reset and get ready for @tglgolf finals the next 2 days!"

Justin Thomas' team Atlanta Drive Golf Club will face New York Golf Club in the Finals. The first match will be held on Monday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET and the second match will be on Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

If the winner is not decided in the first two matches, a potential third match will be played on Tuesday, March 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Justin Thomas on TGL: Being a part of the playoffs, it just had a little different feel

Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive Golf Club defeated the Bay Golf Club in the semifinal match by a big margin of 9-3. The team had earlier finished third in the standings after the group stage with eight points.

Atlanta had won four matches and its only loss had come against the Bay Golf Club. After winning the semifinal match, Thomas was asked to describe his excitement about the finale week and to reflect on his experiences throughout the season.

Thomas said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's really cool. I don't think you could, I mean obviously you could draw it up better by getting it done next week, but just how the year's gone. Seems like each and every week it's getting a little bit more fun on the players' end, but also a little bit more competitive."

"And obviously now being a part of the playoffs, it just had a little different feel. I think all of us even commented before the match, watching on TV last night, it just even had a different feel and vibe from watching it, at least it did to us," he added.

Justin Thomas further said that every match they play still feels new. He added that future seasons will likely feel more familiar. He said that competing for a championship is both exciting and something that they'll "figure out".

