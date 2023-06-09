Many of the PGA Tour stars are at the Oakdale Country Club in Toronto this week for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. However, the merger announcement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has overshadowed the ongoing tournament.

The players competing at this week's RBC Canadian Open were asked more about the LIV-PGA merger than their preparation for the event. While many professionals were quite specific in their answers, there were a few who were careful with their statements.

PGA golfers like Justin Rose, Chesson Hadley, and Matt Fitzpatrick expressed that the transition for LIV defectors didn't need to be smooth. Hadley stated that it would be unfair to those who were loyal to the Tour if they didn't get rewarded.

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf Justin Rose, Chesson Hadley and Matt Fitzpatrick have all warned of the challenge ahead in integrating LIV golfers back on the PGA Tour Justin Rose, Chesson Hadley and Matt Fitzpatrick have all warned of the challenge ahead in integrating LIV golfers back on the PGA Tour ⛳ https://t.co/iGf3aYIx0A

Golf Twitter didn't seem to agree with the PGA stars' sentiments. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Haha full of themselves"

"Until the next ‘funded’ franchise comes along with its chequebook and syphons players away again #PGAandLIV #pgagolf"

"In other words, vote with your balls!"

Margaret Millar @Windy_West_Lady @SkySportsGolf Contract: Surely now that the tours have merged, the contract with players has changed. Suggestion. Everyone stop playing until contracts are agreed. In other words. Vote with your balls! @SkySportsGolf Contract: Surely now that the tours have merged, the contract with players has changed. Suggestion. Everyone stop playing until contracts are agreed. In other words. Vote with your balls!

"Is it because they won’t be able to sit at the bar after a round because their wallets are too big?"

melon tusk @Chwabby @SkySportsGolf Is it because they won’t be able to sit at the bar after a round because their wallets are too big? @SkySportsGolf Is it because they won’t be able to sit at the bar after a round because their wallets are too big?

One user agreed with Justin that the transition wouldn't be as smooth as it sounded.

The Linksland Times @LinkslandTimes

Indeed, the sewer cap is just about to be opened and untold amounts of sh*t are about to hit an industrial-sized fan. @SkySportsGolf Justin is bang on, the transition is going to be anything but smooth.Indeed, the sewer cap is just about to be opened and untold amounts of sh*t are about to hit an industrial-sized fan. @SkySportsGolf Justin is bang on, the transition is going to be anything but smooth.Indeed, the sewer cap is just about to be opened and untold amounts of sh*t are about to hit an industrial-sized fan.

What did PGA Tour golfers say about the LIV-PGA merger?

Justin Rose lines up a putt on the 5th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2023

Several golfers were asked about their reactions to the LIV-PGA merger during the interviews at the RBC Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy said that players who switched to LIV needed to bear the consequences of it.

He was quoted, as per the Guardian:

"The people that left the PGA Tour irreparably harmed this Tour, started litigation against it. Like, we can't just welcome them back in. Like, that's not going to happen.

Justin Rose expressed similar thoughts during his post-round interview at Oakdale Country Club on Thursday.

He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"If it's just a straight, 'Hey, boys, come on back,' that's not going to sit well with anybody out here necessarily. So I'm sure it's going to need some massaging to get it right."

Chesson Hadley said he wanted to be rewarded for his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

"I mean, I felt -- those guys didn't do the wrong thing, who went to LIV," he said. "They made a business decision. I don't hold that against anybody. But I would like to be rewarded for my decision to stay loyal."

Matt Fitzpatrick said the merger didn't make any difference to him as he was always going to be with PGA. However, it was a tough pill to swallow for the ones who decided against joining the Saudi-backed Tour and turned down a huge amount for their loyalty to the PGA.

The debate over the historic deal between the two rival circuits isn't going to end anytime soon. With the US Open coming up next week, where players from both circuits will be present, we can expect many reactions to the merger.

