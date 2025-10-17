“He never played in one” - Fans react to Gary Player’s controversial ‘worst event’ take on the Ryder Cup

Fans on social media have reacted to Gary Player's comment about the Ryder Cup. The biennial tournament was held in 2025 in New York, where the European team won the event. However, the tournament made the headlines for the fans' behavior at the Bethpage Black course towards the European team.

In a recent interview with The Palm Beach Post, Gary Player opened up about the Ryder Cup and the fans. He was "disgusted" by the fans' behavior and called it the "worst event in the world."

"I look at it and I'm in a state of shock. I think, what would Ben Hogan have said, you know? What would Byron Nelson have said? What would Arnold Palmer … If Arnold Palmer saw that today …," Player said.

"I was disgusted. So to me, the Ryder Cup is a shambles......I love the fact that they say 'USA, USA.' I love (how) the British respond in their way. I think that's exciting. But the Ryder Cup to me is the worst event in the world......

"...Golf has never been that. Golf has been a gentleman's sport. So, and to see that, and to see the players using this 'F' word, I mean, the whole lot," he added.

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 9-time major champion Gary Player unloaded on the Ryder Cup calling it ‘the worst event in the world’ and had some choice for what took place at Bethpage.

Fans in the comment section have reacted to it.

"He never played in one," a fan wrote.

Carsley Golf @CarsleyGolf He never played in one

"Gary just says and does things to still get noticed these days. Can’t stand not being in the spotlight," another fan added.

Jason Drenon @JasonDrenon Gary just says and does things to still get noticed these days. Can’t stand not being in the spotlight.

"Sounds like he was frustrated with fans & players," one more fan added.

Linda Renner @LindaRenner11 Sounds like he was frustrated with fans & players.

Here are more fan reactions:

"He’s right. It’s pretty boring now. Tuned in for maybe 30 minutes when the US was “coming back.” Everyone wants to see LIV v PGA. Make it happen," a fan wrote.

Brendan Reesing @brendanreesing He’s right. It’s pretty boring now. Tuned in for maybe 30 minutes when the US was “coming back.” Everyone wants to see LIV v PGA. Make it happen.

"Gary has earned the right to say whatever," another fan said.

NUCLR GOLF POD @NUCLRGOLFPOD Gary has earned the right to say whatever

"He is probably right, Golf should never become football, their are rules and etiquette," a fan said.

PCM @ChrisFi65328659 He is probably right, Golf should never become football, their are rules and etiquette

Has Gary Player ever played at the Ryder Cup?

No, Gary Player has not played in the Ryder Cup in his career. He is named among the most successful golfers in the world; however, the biennial tournament features only the American and European players.

Gary Player is from South Africa, and thus, he is not eligible for the Ryder Cup. He had, however, been part of other team events. He competed at the World Cup, representing South Africa, and also the Dunhill Cup.

The Ryder Cup only features two teams, Europe and the USA, and it takes place at alternate venues. This year's edition, fans have criticized the European team players as the US team struggled on their home soil.

An incident was reported where a fan threw beer on Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll.

