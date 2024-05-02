“He's going to have to adjust a little bit” - Jason Day advice soon-to-be-dad Scottie Scheffler about juggling a playing career and fatherhood

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child anytime soon. The due date, scheduled for the end of April, has already passed.

Last month, while playing at Augusta National Golf Club, Scheffler announced that he'd be withdrawing from the tournament if Meredith went into labor. A few days later, he clinched the Masters for the second time. Then, a week later, he won the 2024 RBC Heritage. He has been in excellent form in the 2024 season. He has had nine top-10 finishes with four wins.

Amid Scottie Scheffler's superlative form, Jason Day has advised the former on another milestone: fatherhood. Day, who shares five children with his wife Ellie, while talking at the pre-tournament conference before the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, said:

"I'm so happy for Scottie and Meredith. I think this is going to be a whole new world that's going to open up it's going to be for the better because you won't even remember the time before when you were when you had no kids."

"And the pure enjoyment that you get from having kids, there's nothing like it the stress that you get from having kids is nothing like it," he added.

Jason Day stated that Scheffler would need to make certain adjustments and added that it had taken him about a year to fully adapt to the responsibilities of being a father.

And all I'm trying to do is just like really shape my kids into people that I think that would be good citizens and good people that would somehow help the future. So I don't know like we've had what is it three kids in hospital two at home as a home birth so it's like all over the shop," Day continued.

Day expressed that he prioritizes family above all else, followed by golf and health. He said that as long as family remains a priority everything else falls into place.

Jason Day will tee off at CJ Cup Bryon Nelson at 8:45 AM ET and will look to defend his title.

Scottie Scheffler feels that he and Meredith are a little underprepared for the baby

Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith Scheffler at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open - Final Round (Source: Getty Images)

During the Masters, while talking to ESPN, Scottie Scheffler said that he and Meredith were a little underprepared for the baby.

The American was also concerned about Meredith going into labor. He said (via ESPN):

"As far as her going into labor, I wouldn’t say I’m very concerned. We haven’t seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time."

Scheffler went on to win the Masters and also won the 2024 RBC Heritage a week later. He skipped the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and won't be in the field for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Scottie Scheffler is expected to play next at the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Club. While talking about how he would prepare for the tournament, Scheffler said (via Golf.com):

"I'll be spending a bit more time at home preparing but I’ll obviously take a break when the baby comes. But we'll see. I don’t know what life looks like."

Scheffler confirmed that family is his top priority and not the preparation. Scheffler said that he'd just wait at home and said that they were due at the end of the month. The decision about the 2024 PGA Championship will be taken when the baby comes.

He further said:

"Like I said last week, golf now is — it never was my top priority, but I do love competing, and I put in the work. It’s going to take another notch down in priority when our child comes. My family still comes first, and we’ll see how the prep work goes."

Scottie Scheffler and Meredith married in December 2020. They both met each other during their freshman year at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas.