“He’s gonna be a star” “Better than Rory” – Fans react to Akshay Bhatia recording his second PGA Tour win at Valero Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia overcame his shoulder injury to win the Valero Texas Open, beating Denny McCarthy in the playoff on Sunday, April 7. The win also secured his spot for the Masters 2024, which will take place next week.
Bhatia had a 4-stroke lead ahead of the final day at the TPC San Antonio. He gave another good performance and carded 5-under 67 to aggregate at 20-over. However, McCarthy covered the difference after shooting a low 9-under 63 and tied after 72 holes.
Bhatia forced the playoff with a birdie on the eighteenth but while celebrating the putt, he dislocated his shoulder in the process. However, he battled past his injury struggles to birdie the playoff hole and seal the win as McCarthy double-bogeyed.
Fans online celebrated Akshay Bhatia's winning the Valero Texas Open and congratulated him for his second win on the PGA Tour.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"He’s gonna be a star"
"Better than Rory"
"It took him less time to get his shoulder taped than it took Todd to take his chip on the 18th, I don’t know what the complaints are about"
"Lucky escape for Akshay but that was one of the worst endings to a @PGATOUR event I have ever seen! Thanks a lot, Denny McCarthy for delaying the quick victory for attempting to steal the victory on the Back 9!"
Here's a look at some more responses:
How much money did Akshay Bhatia receive for winning the Valero Texas Open?
The purse size for the 2024 Valero Texas Open was $9,200,000 and Akshay Bhatia received $1,656,000 for his win on Sunday.
Here's the complete payout for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:
- 1. Akshay Bhatia: $1,656,000
- 2. Denny McCarthy: $1,002,800
- 3. Rory McIlroy: $634,800
- 4. Russell Henley: $450,800
- T5. Adam Schenk: $355,350
- T5. Brendon Todd: $355,350
- T7. Ben Martin: $289,033
- T7. Tommy Fleetwood: $289,033
- T7. Hideki Matsuyama: $289,033
- T10. Matt Fitzpatrick: $223,100
- T10. Peter Kuest: $223,100
- T10. Mac Meissner: $223,100
- T10. Jordan Spieth: $223,100
- T14. S.H. Kim: $131,602
- T14. Tyson Alexander: $131,602
- T14. Keith Mitchell: $131,602
- T14. Sam Stevens: $131,602
- T14. Chan Kim: $131,602
- T14. Adam Scott: $131,602
- T14. Andrew Putnam: $131,602
- T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: $131,602
- T14. Alex Noren: $131,602
- T14. Rico Hoey: $131,602
- T14. Ludvig Åberg: $131,602
- T25. Brian Harman: $67,735
- T25. Corey Conners: $67,735
- T25. Justin Lower: $67,735
- T25. Max Homa: $67,735
- T25. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $67,735
- T25. Nick Hardy: $67,735
- T25. Lucas Glover: $67,735
- T25. Mark Hubbard: $67,735
- T33. Robby Shelton: $49,067
- T33. Garrick Higgo: $49,067
- T33. Kevin Chappell: $49,067
- T33. Chez Reavie: $49,067
- T33. Austin Eckroat: $49,067
- T33. Alexander Björk: $49,067
- T39. Kevin Yu: $37,260
- T39. Nate Lashley: $37,260
- T39. Ben Griffin: $37,260
- T39. Aaron Baddeley: $37,260
- T39. Bud Cauley: $37,260
- T39. Stewart Cink: $37,260
- T45. Kevin Streelman: $26,772
- T45. Victor Perez: $26,772
- T45. Davis Thompson: $26,772
- T45. Vincent Norrman: $26,772
- T45. Webb Simpson: $26,772
- T45. Ryan Moore: $26,772
- T51. Lanto Griffin: $21,988
- T51. Adam Svensson: $21,988
- T51. J.J. Spaun: $21,988
- T51. Joe Highsmith: $21,988
- T51. C.T. Pan: $21,988
- T51. Tyler Duncan: $21,988
- T51. Martin Laird: $21,988