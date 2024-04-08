“He’s gonna be a star” “Better than Rory” – Fans react to Akshay Bhatia recording his second PGA Tour win at Valero Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia overcame his shoulder injury to win the Valero Texas Open, beating Denny McCarthy in the playoff on Sunday, April 7. The win also secured his spot for the Masters 2024, which will take place next week.

Bhatia had a 4-stroke lead ahead of the final day at the TPC San Antonio. He gave another good performance and carded 5-under 67 to aggregate at 20-over. However, McCarthy covered the difference after shooting a low 9-under 63 and tied after 72 holes.

Bhatia forced the playoff with a birdie on the eighteenth but while celebrating the putt, he dislocated his shoulder in the process. However, he battled past his injury struggles to birdie the playoff hole and seal the win as McCarthy double-bogeyed.

Fans online celebrated Akshay Bhatia's winning the Valero Texas Open and congratulated him for his second win on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He’s gonna be a star"

"Better than Rory"

"It took him less time to get his shoulder taped than it took Todd to take his chip on the 18th, I don’t know what the complaints are about"

"Lucky escape for Akshay but that was one of the worst endings to a @PGATOUR event I have ever seen! Thanks a lot, Denny McCarthy for delaying the quick victory for attempting to steal the victory on the Back 9!"

Here's a look at some more responses:

How much money did Akshay Bhatia receive for winning the Valero Texas Open?

The purse size for the 2024 Valero Texas Open was $9,200,000 and Akshay Bhatia received $1,656,000 for his win on Sunday.

Here's the complete payout for the 2024 Valero Texas Open:

1. Akshay Bhatia: $1,656,000

2. Denny McCarthy: $1,002,800

3. Rory McIlroy: $634,800

4. Russell Henley: $450,800

T5. Adam Schenk: $355,350

T5. Brendon Todd: $355,350

T7. Ben Martin: $289,033

T7. Tommy Fleetwood: $289,033

T7. Hideki Matsuyama: $289,033

T10. Matt Fitzpatrick: $223,100

T10. Peter Kuest: $223,100

T10. Mac Meissner: $223,100

T10. Jordan Spieth: $223,100

T14. S.H. Kim: $131,602

T14. Tyson Alexander: $131,602

T14. Keith Mitchell: $131,602

T14. Sam Stevens: $131,602

T14. Chan Kim: $131,602

T14. Adam Scott: $131,602

T14. Andrew Putnam: $131,602

T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: $131,602

T14. Alex Noren: $131,602

T14. Rico Hoey: $131,602

T14. Ludvig Åberg: $131,602

T25. Brian Harman: $67,735

T25. Corey Conners: $67,735

T25. Justin Lower: $67,735

T25. Max Homa: $67,735

T25. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $67,735

T25. Nick Hardy: $67,735

T25. Lucas Glover: $67,735

T25. Mark Hubbard: $67,735

T33. Robby Shelton: $49,067

T33. Garrick Higgo: $49,067

T33. Kevin Chappell: $49,067

T33. Chez Reavie: $49,067

T33. Austin Eckroat: $49,067

T33. Alexander Björk: $49,067

T39. Kevin Yu: $37,260

T39. Nate Lashley: $37,260

T39. Ben Griffin: $37,260

T39. Aaron Baddeley: $37,260

T39. Bud Cauley: $37,260

T39. Stewart Cink: $37,260

T45. Kevin Streelman: $26,772

T45. Victor Perez: $26,772

T45. Davis Thompson: $26,772

T45. Vincent Norrman: $26,772

T45. Webb Simpson: $26,772

T45. Ryan Moore: $26,772

T51. Lanto Griffin: $21,988

T51. Adam Svensson: $21,988

T51. J.J. Spaun: $21,988

T51. Joe Highsmith: $21,988

T51. C.T. Pan: $21,988

T51. Tyler Duncan: $21,988

T51. Martin Laird: $21,988