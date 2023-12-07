“He thinks he’s old” – Fans react to Joel Dahmen teaming up with Lilia Vu on the 'Vu-Tang Clan'

Fans have reacted to Joel Dahmen teaming up with LPGA Tour player Lilia Vu at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational Championship this week. The tournament features PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players in a mixed event.

During a pre-tournament press conference, Dahmen and Vu opened up about their game and unveiled their unique team name. A reporter questioned them about the name of their team.

Vu replied:

"Our group chat is named Vu-Tang Clan, but wasn't my...."

However, before she could complete her sentence, Dahmen jumped in and said:

"You’re way too young to know anything about that."

Vu cut in:

"I know it’s Wu-Woo Tang, but I don’t know what it is."

Dahmen appreciated the team's name, adding:

"It’s a great name. I think that was your caddie, right?"

Vu replied:

"Yeah."

Dahmen then continued:

"Yeah, that was cool. So phenomenal name. We are born in the ’80s, I believe. You’re — what year were you born?"

Vu said:

"97. "

Dahmen was surprised upon hearing her replay and replied:

"Yeah, wow. I do have grey hair, I didn’t know I was that old. We’re going to listen to some Wu-Tang Clan on the way to the first tee."

The PGA Tour shared a clip from their press conference on its X account with a caption saying:

"Meet the Vu-Tang Clan. @Joel_Dahmen 🤝 Lillia Vu"

Expand Tweet

Dahmen, who is 36 years old now, amazed his fans on social media. One user on X commented:

"He thinks he’s old. Lol"

Expand Tweet

Dahmen was born on November 11, 1987, in Clarkston, Washington. He currently plays on the PGA Tour.

Vu, on the other hand, was born and brought up in California. She was born on October 14, 1997, in Fountain Valley. She started her professional career in 2019 and has, so far, won four LPGA Tour events.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote:

"Joel is a legend."

Expand Tweet

"This is fabulous," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu's odds to win the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational

According to Golf Week, Tony Finau and Nelly Korda are the favourites to win the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational with odds of +550, followed by Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom. Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu have odds of +1400 to win the tournament.

Here are the odds of the tournament as per Golf Week:

Tony Finau/Nelly Korda +550

Ludvig Aberg/Madelene Sagström +700

Justin Rose/ Charley Hul l+1000

Sahith Theegala/Rose Zhang +1100

Rickie Fowler/Lexi Thompson +1100

Lucas Glover/Leona Maguire +1100

Harris English/Celine Boutier +1200

Corey Conners/Brooke Henderson +1200

Nick Taylor/Ruoning Yin +1400

Joel Dahmen/Lilia Vu +1400

Jason Day/Lydia Ko +1400

Denny McCarthy/Megan Khang +1600

Russell Henley/Mel Reid +2000

Tom Hoge/Cheyenne Knight +2000

Billy Horschel/Andrea Lee +1800

Cameron Champ/Allisen Corpuz +2500

The Grant Thornton Invitational is scheduled to take place from December 8 to 10 at the Tiburon Golf Club.